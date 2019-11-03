The Texas Tech women’s basketball team will begin its 2019-2020 season on Nov. 14 with a 6 p.m. start against Sam Houston State.
The first game versus Sam Houston State will be at the United Supermarkets Arena, according to Tech Athletics. The team ended the 2018-2019 season 11-7 at home and 14-17 overall.
The Bearkats had a 7-7 record while playing away and had a 16-13 overall record, according to Sam Houston Athletics. Sam Houston is also 0-3 against the Lady Raiders.
The team’s next opponent will be at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 against Florida A&M. The Rattlesnakes went 4-25 in the 2018-2019 season including a 1-13 away record and a 2-14 conference record, according to FAM Athletics.
Sophomore Maya Moye led the Rattlesnakes with 11.3 points per game last season followed by former Rattlesnake Candice Williams with 9.1 points per game, according to FAM Athletics. Senior Dy’Manee Royal earned 220 rebounds while sophomore Keziah Dilworth had 102 rebounds.
Tech will finish its three-game homestand with a battle against Northwestern State at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 in the United Supermarkets Arena. The Lady Demons ended the 2018-2019 season 11-18 and had a 2-12 away record, according to Northwestern State Athletics. The team also had a 6-12 conference record and a 9-6 home record.
Former Lady Demon RaVon Nero led the team with 12.8 points per season while senior Victoria Miller had 132 rebounds, according to Northwestern State Athletics. Nero also had the best free throw average with a .270 while making 102 out of 151 free throws.
The team will travel to San Diego for its first tournament at the San Diego Thanksgiving Tournament at 6:30 on Nov. 29 against Purdue Fort Wayne. The Mastodons went 7-22 in the 2018-2019 season and 3-13 in conference play, according to Purdue Fort Wayne Athletics. The team as a whole scored 61.8 points per game while its opponents shot 70.6 points per game.
Purdue Fort Wayne also committed 482 turnovers and 197 steals, according to Purdue Fort Waye Athletics. Former Mastodon De’Jour Young led the team with 12.1 points per game while redshirt senior Sh’ Toya Sanders pulled down 184 rebounds.
Depending on the outcome of the Purdue Fort Wayne game, the Lady Raiders will face either San Diego or Monmouth in the final game of the tournament.
San Diego had a 9-21 overall record in the 2018-2019 season and a 2-1 6 conference record, according to San Diego Athletics. The Torero’s averaged 61.8 points per game while their opponents averaged 71.7 points per game. The team made 83-299 three-points last season and had a .396 field goal percentage.
Senior Patricia Brossmann had the most points in the 2018-2019 season with 11.4 points per game, according to San Diego Athletics. Former Torero Sydney Shepard had the highest three-point average with .314, making 55 out of 169 three-pointers.
Monmouth had a 14-17 overall record in the 2018-2019 season including a 9-9 conference record, according to Monmouth Athletics. The team also had a 7-8 away record and a 1-1 neutral site record.
Senior Sierra Green shot the most points with 13.4 points per game, according to Monmouth Athletics. Green also had the best free throw average with a .714 and making 35 out of 49 free throws. Senior Alex Middleton had the most rebounds with 244 and scored 7.8 points per game.
Tech will return home for a night game against Ole Miss at 7 p.m. on Dec. 4 in the United Supermarkets Arena. The Lady Rebels had a 9-22 overall record last season with a 3-13 conference record, according to Ole Miss Athletics. The team also earned one win during their eight games on the road.
Former Lady Rebel Crystal Allen led the team with 18.4 points last season and a .830 free throw percentage, according to Ole Miss Athletics. Former Lady Rebel Shandricka Sessom had 171 rebounds and was second on the team in scoring with 9.7 points per game.
The Lady Raiders will continue the six-game homestand with a match up with Houston Baptist at noon on Dec. 15 in the United Supermarkets Arena. The Huskies had a 9-19 overall record last season including a 2-11 away record, according to Houston Baptist Athletics. The team also record seven home wins and four conference wins.
Two days later, Tech will face Prairie View A&M on Education Day at noon on Dec. 17 in the United Supermarkets Arena. The Lady Panthers had a 17-14 overall record in the 2018-2019 season while going 13-5 in conference play, according to Prairie A&M Athletics. The team also had a 10-3 home record but went 6-10 in away games.
The team outscored its opponents 67.6 to 62.2, according to Prairie A&M Athletics. The Panthers also made 748 out of 1848 free throws and pulled down 1197 rebounds as a team. Former Lady Panther Shala Dobbins led the team 14.5 points per game while former Lady Panther Artvla Ford was second with 11.8 points per game.
Tech will have its last night game of 2019 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 7 p.m. on Dec. 20 in the United Supermarkets Arena. The Lady Golden Lion’s had a 5-20 overall record last season with two wins in conference play and three wins at home, according to Arkansas-Pine Bluff Athletics. The team also had a 1-0 record in neutral play and 1-11 record in away games.
The team averaged 51.3 points per game, had 503 turnovers and 246 steals, according to Arkansas-Pine Bluff Athletics. Senior Aiya El Hassan led the team with 10 points per game while senior Noe’ll Taylor 9.1 points per game.
The Lady Raiders will then host Louisiana-Monroe at 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the United Supermarkets Arena. Tech and Louisiana-Monroe faced each other last year and the Lady Raiders walked away with an 86-42 win, according to Louisiana - Monroe Athletics. The Lady Warhawks also went 10-19 last season, with a 4-14 conference record.
The team averaged 55.8 points in the 2018-2019 season while its opponents averaged 61.0 points, according to Louisana-Monroe Athletics. Former Lady Warhawk Arsula Clark led the team with 14.2 points per game and pulled down 204 rebounds.
The final non-conference game of 2019 will be against UTSA at noon on Dec. 29 in the United Supermarkets Arena. The Lady Roadrunners had a 7-21 overall record in the 2018-2019 season including a 2-14 conference record, according to UTSA Athletics. The team also had a 1-10 away record and a 6-10 home record.
Former Lady Roadrunner Marie Benson scored 15.2 points per game last season while senior Tija Hawkins scored 12.7 points, according to UTSA Athletics. Benson also pulled down the most rebounds with 289 and she made 106 out of 159 free throws.
The Lady Raiders will start conference play against Iowa State at 7 p.m. on Jan. 3 in the United Supermarkets Arena.
