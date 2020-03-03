The Texas Tech women’s basketball team will host West Virginia at 8 p.m. on Wednesday for its last home game of the regular season.
The Lady Raiders are coming off of a victory against No. 25 TCU and will enter the game with a 17-10 overall record and a 6-10 record in conference play. Their conference record has them tied with West Virginia in sixth place in the Big 12. Both teams have similar records, but West Virginia is 16-11 overall. The Mountaineers were also ranked earlier in the season but have had trouble finding traction down the stretch.
In its first game, West Virginia took a 67-60 victory at home against Tech. The Lady Raiders struggled all evening, shooting 33 percent from the field and 24 percent from beyond the arc. They only had two players score in double figures, junior guard Andrayah Adams with 15 points and senior forward Brittany Brewer with 12.
Senior guard Tynice Martin led the charge for West Virginia in the game against Tech with 20 points. Martin is ranked 13th in Big 12 scoring, according to NCAA Statistics, but is not the leading scorer on the Mountaineers' roster. Their offense was led by junior guard Kysre Gondrezick, who did not play in the first outing against the Lady Raiders but averages a team-high 15.5 points per game, 10th in the conference.
West Virginia is the worst team in the conference offensively, as they shoot and make the lowest amount of field goals of any team in the Big 12, according to NCAA Statistics. The Mountaineers' defense, however, is a polar opposite, as it is ranked as the second-highest scoring defense in the conference.
The match against West Virginia will be an emotional one for senior forward Brittany Brewer, as it could very well be her last home game as a Lady Raider. She is one of the most decorated players of late in Tech history and will be honored at the game. She has also been extremely dominant in her last few games, averaging 16.4 points against conference opponents. Brewer also averages a double-double on the season while ranking second in the nation in blocks.
The vocal and ball-dominant leader of the Tech offense, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, has proven to be an integral part of getting the team in its half-court sets and making the offense as fluid as possible. Carr can fill up the stat sheet, ranking third in the conference total assists and thirteenth in scoring, according to NCAA Statistics.
Junior guard Lexi Gordon was vital to the victory over the Horned Frogs, notching 30 points on the night. Gordon’s perennial shooting has been key to the success of Tech of late.
The Lady Raiders are looking to maintain momentum after their first win over a ranked opponent in three years and win on senior night against a solid West Virginia team.
