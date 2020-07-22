After being canceled in the early stages of June due to COVID-19, Matt Wells, his wife and his staff will host a one-hour virtual women’s clinic on Aug. 4.
Proceeds for the camp will go to Women’s Protective Services, a Lubbock-based non-profit organization chosen by the Wells family.
Last year, the in-person event pulled more than 200 participants and raised $7,500 for the Voice of Hope non-profit.
The camp will include a look at the off-the-field life of Wells and his wife, a look at the upcoming football season for Tech, a question-and-answer session with several current Red Raiders and a performance by country artist Grant Gilbert.
Willing participants can register for the camp at TexasTech.com until July 31. It costs $30 to sign up with an additional service fee, and the price includes a link to the broadcast and a t-shirt. Up to four additional participants may also register for $10 each, which also includes a t-shirt.
