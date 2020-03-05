The No. 2 Texas Tech baseball team will look to extend its winning streak to double digits as the Red Raiders will host a three-game weekend series against Rice.
Tech is riding a nine-game winning streak and is coming off of back-to-back wins over UNLV in its midweek series. As they post a 13-1 overall record this season, the Red Raiders’ only loss of the season came at the hands of Tennessee at the Round Rock Classic on Feb. 21. Since the loss, the Red Raiders have outscored their opponents 72-23 in nine games.
Rice has not had the same success this season, posting a 2-10 overall record this season. The Owls opened their season with seven consecutive losses, snapping the losing streak with a 12-4 win over Missouri State. Rice won the three-game series, 2-1, and will head to Lubbock on a two-game losing streak after suffering losses to Louisiana and Houston.
For Tech, senior second baseman Brian Klein has shined over the last few games as he was named the Big 12 Player of the Week and continued his hot performance in the midweek series against UNLV. In the Red Raiders’ second win over the Rebels, Klein recorded a career-high three doubles, going 4-for-4 at the plate. Klein leads the nation with nine doubles, also leading the team with a .431 batting average.
Junior center fielder/third baseman Dylan Neuse has also had a good start to the season, posting .418 batting average while also leading the team with 23 hits and 18 runs scored. Freshman catcher Nate Rombach is tied with Neuse in runs scored while also leading the Red Raiders with six home runs and 21 RBI. Freshman third baseman Jace Jung has also made an immediate impact for Tech, ranking second on the team with four home runs and 18 RBI.
Rice’s offense is led by Trei Cruz who has posted a team-leading .318 batting average this season, leading the team with 14 hits, six runs scored, five doubles and six RBI. Cruz has also recorded one of the Owls’ four home runs this season, led by Austin Bulman with two homers. Bulman is also tied for the team-lead with 14 hits and six RBI while posting a .280 batting average.
As a team, the Red Raiders have posted a team batting average of .339, ranking fourth in the nation. Tech also leads the nation with 170 total hits while ranking third with 139 runs scored this season. The Red Raiders have hit a combined 22 home runs this season, ranking second in the nation.
The Owls have posted a .236 batting average this season, recording 95 hits this season. Rice has only hit four home runs this season while scoring 42 runs.
On the mound, Tech’s weekend starters have consisted of sophomore Clayton Beeter, junior Bryce Bonnin and sophomore Austin Becker. Bonnin and Beeter lead the Red Raiders in strikeouts with 24 and 21, respectively. Beeter has posted the lowest ERA with a 3.00 through 15.0 innings. Bonnin follows with a 4.15 ERA through 13.0 innings of work. Becker has had a slow start to the season, posting a 4.38 ERA through 12.1 innings pitched.
As the trio of pitchers have held their opponents to a .183 batting average, Tech’s bullpen has been just as effective as the relieving pitchers who have made more than one appearance have held its opponents to a .167 batting average. The relievers have also posted a combined ERA of 1.83 and a WHIP of 0.86. Senior Connor Queen and junior Jakob Brustoski lead the relievers with a 0.00 ERA while sophomore Micah Dallas and senior John McMillon lead the bullpen with 16 and 13 strikeouts, respectively.
Rice’s weekend starters have consisted of Alex DeLeon, Blake Brogdon and Drake Greenwood. Greenwood has posted the lowest ERA of the trio with a 4.09 while Brogdon and DeLeon have posted ERAs of 4.60 and 9.82, respectively. Brogdon leads the Owls with 16 strikeouts while Greenwood ranks second on the team with 13 this season. Despite posting the lowest ERA of the three starters, DeLeon is the only Owl to record a win at the mound.
Tech’s pitching staff as a whole has posted a 2.76 ERA this season, ranking 35th among Division I teams. The Red Raiders have also recorded 165 strikeouts this season as a team, ranking 12th in the nation for strikeouts per nine innings with 12. Tech’s pitching staff is ranked 16th in hits allowed per nine innings and 20th for its strikeout-per-walk ration, nationally.
The Owls’ pitching staff has not had the same success at the mound this season, posting a 5.63 ERA as a team, ranking 210th of 298 Division I schools. The Owls have given up 65 earned runs off of 107 hits this season. As a team, Rice has recorded 86 strikeouts this season, ranking 240th in strikeouts per nine innings.
Despite the differences between the two teams’ performances this season, the Red Raiders and Owls will open their three-game series in Lubbock at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. They will follow with a second game at 3 p.m. on Saturday, closing the series with an 11:30 a.m. first pitch on Sunday.
