The Texas Tech track and field team is set to host the Jarvis Scott Open for a one-day meet Friday, at 4 p.m. at the Sports Performance Center.
“I’m just so proud to be having this meet,” head coach Wes Kittley said. “We’re going to be naming it the Jarvis Scott Open and this will be our first year of course. Just a tremendous person that was one of the first pioneers of our women’s track and field program, just a great person to honor and start the history of everyone knowing about her.”
Field events start with the women’s weight throw at 3 p.m. followed by the men. Women’s and men’s triple and high jump start at 7:30 p.m. concluding the portion of the meets field events.
Running events start off at 3 p.m. with the women’s 1000-meters race. The men’s 4x400-meter race will wrap up the track portion of the meet at 9 p.m. and will be the last event of the evening., according to Tech Athletics.
This will be the last meet the Red Raiders will host and compete in before the Big 12 championships.
“We’re just really trying to tune up for some kids,” Kittley said. “Some kids are fighting for one of those spots of the 26 kids that get to go, some are just qualifying for nationals. We’re not running a whole lot of people as far as the team goes, we’re just picking individuals that are trying to get a few things done.”
In the fourth installment of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association, the men’s team dropped out of the top three for the first time this season as they were slotted at No. 4. On the women’s side, Tech improves one spot from last week ranked at No. 6, according to Tech Athletics.
Last week’s Tech Shootout featured three athletes break all-time records in their respective events, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore Rosemary Chukwuma made history as she became the first Tech athlete to set a new all-time record on back-to-back runs. In the first round of the women’s 60-meter dash Chukwuma set a time of 7.21 seconds. That record didn’t last long as she broke that time in the final with a time of 7.20 seconds.
In the men’s 1000-meter race, senior Moad Zahafi finished ahead of all other competitors with a time of 2:19.99. This gave Zahafi the Tech all-time record in the event, along with the second-best time in the world, according to Tech Athletics.
Kittley said Junior Sven Cepus and sophomore Marco Vilca will be a part of the few runners that will make an appearance in this week’s meet. In Vilca's last time out, he finished second in the men’s 800-meter with a time of 1:48.50, while Cepus finished in third with a time of 1:48.72, according to Tech Athletics.
“It’s not a lot of kids, we’ll be pulling a lot out but there are a few places we wanna sharpen up before Big 12,” Kittley said. “One of those things is we’re going to try to do is Marco in the 800 and Sven in the 800. We’re going to try to get them a better mark to see if they can qualify for the 800 for nationals.”
Kittley said one of the big schools to look out for is Florida.
“We do have Florida bringing two of their very best sprinters on the male side,” Kittley said. “They’re very good, one of them is an Olympian ... so they’re gonna be the cream of the meet and it should be a good one.”
