The Texas Tech volleyball team will host No. 3 Baylor at 1 p.m. on Saturday for the Salute to Service game at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Veterans and active military members can get free admission with a military ID, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The Red Raiders are sitting at No. 65 in the RPI rankings for the second consecutive week, according to the release. The Red Raiders will play the Bears at home, and the team is 24-15 when hosting Baylor.
This season, Tech has won three games against higher-ranked Big 12 opponents.
“I love the opportunity to play the schools that are ranked high,” sophomore Brooke Kanas said. “I think it's going to push us and show us how well we can do.”
Junior Emerson Solano is 28 digs away from 1,000 career digs while senior Emily Hill is second in the Big 12 with 4.38 kills per set and 4.86 points per set, according to the release. Sophomore Alex Kirby is averaging 9.75 assists per game since her return from a stress fracture in her foot.
Hill is also sitting at 199 blocks of her career and has had double-digit kills in every match this season, according to the release. Freshman Caitlin Dugan has nine double-digit kill matches while Kanas is one behind with eight.
Kanas said she and her team need to be at top performance and focused if they want to walk away as the winners.
“I think we need to be clean, have good energy on the court, be competitive and worry about us and not so much the hype that we are playing a ranked team,” Kanas said.
Tech head coach Tony Graystone said winning is and always will be the top priority for the program.
“Nothing changes,” Graystone said. “Wins are what we need. You're trying to build a resume and you’re trying to build your profile and stay competitive in a tough conference, so wins are the most important thing right now.”
