The Texas Tech volleyball team will host Iowa State at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Red Raiders are coming off a 3-2 win over West Virginia on Saturday, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Tech has defeated the first time it played Cyclones this season, 3-1, in Ames, Iowa and moved up to No. 79 in the Rating Percentage Index.
“It was a good match, we had a good road win,” head coach Tony Graystone said regarding beating Iowa State. “(It was) easily one of our best road wins of the season, but they’re well-coached, they run a fast offense. They’ve been playing well they have a lot of steam going for them right now. It’ll be a good match."
Junior Emerson Solano earned her 1,000th dig in the match against Oklahoma, according to the release. In the last match against Iowa State, freshman Caitlin Dugan led the team with 12 kills while senior Emily Hill recorded 11 kills.
Junior Allison White is 16 blocks away from 300 career blocks, according to the release. White recorded 121 blocks in her freshman year, 80 blocks in her sophomore year and has 83 blocks this season.
Hill is second in the Big 12 with 4.29 kills per set and eighth with 0.26 aces per set, according to the release. Solano is third in the league with 4.02 digs per set, and sophomore Alex Kirby is sixth with 9.75 assists per set.
After the Iowa State match, the team will play its last home game of the season on Nov. 30 against Kansas State in the United Supermarkets Arena.
