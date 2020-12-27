After beginning their conference schedule 1-1, Texas Tech will take a break from Big 12 play to face Incarnate Word.
The Cardinals come into Lubbock with a 1-3 record. Leading the team in scoring with 20.3 points per game is sophomore guard Keaston Willis. Through four games this season, Willis is also averaging 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, according to UIW Athletics.
Paired with Willis in the Cardinals’ backcourt is freshman guard Josh Morgan. Using his deep shot to generate offense, Morgan is averaging 14.0 points per game this season, according to UIW Athletics.
The Cardinals also have an impactful big man anchoring them on the block. 6-foot-11 sophomore forward Marcus Larsson is averaging 10.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, according to UIW Athletics.
The Red Raiders hold an even .500 record in Big 12 play after a loss to Kansas and a win over Oklahoma.
A big part of Tech’s offensive production has come from sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr. After making only four three-point field goals through 16 conference games last season, Shannon’s shot has improved tremendously, and he has now made six in his last two games.
Junior guard Mac McClung continues to produce on offense despite a drop in his efficiency. After shooting an average of 25.9 percent from the field the past five games, McClung is still averaging 12.4 points and 3.2 assists over that five-game stretch, according to Tech Athletics.
McClung improving his three-point efficiency would provide a great benefit to Tech’s offensive spacing, especially against a Cardinals team with a rim-protector. McClung has shot just 4-of-22 on three-point attempts the last five games, according to Tech Athletics.
Junior guard Kyler Edwards continues to be a do-it-all player for the Red Raiders. He came off the bench against Oklahoma, the first time he has not started since his freshman year.
Edwards continues to provide a great impact on the glass, as has the second-most total rebounds on the team, according to Tech Athletics.
The game will tip-off at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+. It will also be broadcasted on Double T 97.3 FM.
