On Friday, The Texas Tech soccer team tied Baylor 0-0 in overtime to begin their season. The Red Raiders began their schedule after postponing their first match against Kansas State due to COVID-19 reasons.
Madison White, former Big 12 goalkeeper of the year, was inactive during the game against Baylor.
During the seventh minute, senior forward Kirsten Davis took her first shot against the Bears but was unsuccessful with Baylor’s goalkeeper blocking it.
Freshman Madison Martin, the starting goalkeeper, caught Baylor’s attempt during the fourteenth minute, and the game remained tied 0-0.
With 27 minutes left, Davis shot her second attempt on goal but was too high and missed the mark keeping the score even at zero.
Martin saved another Baylor shot for her fourth save of the game. Tech saved six of Baylor’s shots by the 30th minute of the match.
With two minutes left until halftime, the Red Raiders trailed 4-6 in shots and 2-4 in shots on goal.
By the end of the first half the score remained 0-0.
In the start of the second half of the match, Tech had an early foul and gave Baylor the chance at a free kick. Th Red Raiders successfully stopped the Bears from scoring, keeping it tied at 0-0.
During the 52nd minute, the Red Raiders attempted a corner kick, and Davis tried to gain the first lead of the match, but her shot was too wide.
Four minutes later, freshman defender Briley Weatherford shot on goal but missed to the left.
Shortly after, Tech had another chance to score with two back-to-back corner kicks but miss the pair of chances, keeping the match 0-0 with 30 minutes remaining on the clock.
Davis tried another shot on goal during the 68th minute, but it was saved by the Baylor goalkeeper.
With 17 minutes left in the match, Martin and senior defender Margret Begley kept Baylor out of their goal on two different occasions to keep the score locked at zero apiece.
With six minutes left in the match, sophomore defender Hannah Anderson shot a penalty kick, but the Bears kept it away from their net.
At the end of regulation, neither team was able to rally and the game ended tied at zero through 90 minutes of play.
Baylor had 12 shots to Tech’s 10, and eight shots on goal to Tech’s six by the end of regulation.
Going into overtime, the rules stated the first team to score during the two ten-minute period will be the victor of the match.
Two minutes into overtime, Martin caught Baylor’s first try at winning the match. Three minutes later, Martin catches another Baylor shot keeping the game 0-0.
By the end of the first ten-minute period, both teams remained scoreless and must play a second, ten-minute period to determine a winner.
In the 101st minute, Baylor shot toward the Red Raiders’ net, but the attempt was too high and missed the mark. With eight minutes left in the match, the score was still tied 0-0.
Baylor shots with five minutes left but missed the goal to the left, just shy of winning the match.
With one-minute left in the match, neither the Red Raiders nor Bears scored in the remaining seconds. Both teams will earn one point for the conference tally, and the contest went down as a tie.
Tech will travel to Lawrence for a match against Kansas at 7:00 p.m. on Sept. 25. The match will be on ESPN+.
