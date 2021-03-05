The No. 11 Red Raiders will face off against Texas State at 7 p.m. this Friday for their first game of the Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic in Houston.
Coming off two-straight series sweeps against Texas Southern and Houston Baptist, the Red Raiders will look to bounce back in tournament play after going 0-3 last weekend in the 2021 College Baseball Showdown.
Texas State is coming off a 10-3 loss to No. 19 Texas in a match up where they kept it close for the majority of the game until allowing seven late runs and moving their record to 4-6.
The Bobcats will be led by junior infielder Justin Thompson, who leads in RBI (13) and batting average (.371), according to Baseball-Reference.
Getting the start on the mound for Tech in their matchup against Texas State will be sophomore RHP Brandon Birdsell, a transfer who spent his freshman season at Texas A&M where he recorded a 1-0 record in seven innings pitched (8 Ks).
Patrick Monteverde and Mason Montgomery will start in the remaining games of the weekend event.
After a winless opening weekend, the Red Raiders have yet to win a game by anything less than seven runs. The latest win came in the form of a 15-0 run rule over Texas Southern that included an eight run second inning for Tech’s offense, the Red Raiders first shutout of the season.
Freshman infielder Jace Jung had one of the best games in his short career in the shutout against Texas Southern, hitting two home runs in just four at bats. Jung would be responsible for five total RBI with his three hits on the day.
Jung currently leads the Red Raiders in multiple categories, according to Tech Athletics: Home Runs (5), RBI (15), Batting Average (.464), OPS (1.626), and Total Bases (29). He is also tied with sophomore outfielder Dru Baker in hits (13) and runs (12).
Tech's head baseball coach Tim Tadlock will be counting on Jung to replicate this success in this weekend’s slate of games, complementing his hitting power.
“He’s definitely the one in our lineup that’s left-handed and can miss-hit a ball and it goes out of the ballpark,” Tadlock said. “It's rare to have that kind of power and have pitch recognition, strike zone awareness, aggression and all those things. He’s gonna be a kid that’s fun to watch for sure.
Freshman reliever Brady Lejuene-DeAcutis made his first appearance this season in Tech’s latest matchup against Texas Southern, striking out three batters in his sole inning.
Lejuene-DeAcutis stressed how the Red Raiders want to build upon their momentum from the past two series sweeps when they travel to Houston and take on the Bobcats.
“We know that with this momentum we really still have to absolutely prove ourselves to the rest of the division and show how good of a team we are against other competition,” Lejuene-DeAcutis said. “We got to keep this going, and I believe everybody’s mentally prepared for what's coming this weekend.”
The No. 11 Red Raiders will take the field at 7 p.m. on Friday to kick off their weekend, with the first game against the Texas State Bobcats. All games of the weekend can be watched on AT&T Sportsnet and listened to Texas Tech Sports Network.
