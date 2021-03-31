Texas Tech Softball (16-13) will travel to Austin to play the 24-3 Texas Longhorns, currently ranked No. 7 by USA Today and the NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association), for a three-game weekend series set to take place from Thursday, April 1, to Saturday, April 3.
The first two games of the series on Thursday and Friday are due to start at 6 p.m., while the last game of the series on Saturday will start much earlier, at 1 p.m. The entirety of the series is taking place at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
Tech looks to rebound after failing to win a game in their previous series, in which they were outscored by a total of 18-6 Baylor in both teams' Big 12 Conference opener.
After the series came to a close, Tech’s head softball coach Sami Ward spoke on why Baylor was able to get the edge over the Red Raiders.
“I think they have a long established program, long established culture and I think that makes the difference in some situations where you are in really tight ball games,” Ward said. “We're gonna get there, and I've got no doubt of that.”
Hoping to even their conference record with a sweep over Texas, the Red Raiders will look to their trio of outfielders that have had a stellar season so far.
Right fielder Heaven Burton (RS Senior) led Tech with 6 hits in their conference opening series against Baylor, and her 34 hits on the season ranks first among all Red Raiders, according to Tech Athletics. Burton also has scored 20 runs this season, tied for first on the team.
The other Red Raider with 20 runs this season is junior left fielder Yvonne Whaley, who also ranks second behind Burton in hits this season with 32. Whaley currently posts a .333 batting average this season, while leading the team in at bats with 96.
The final piece of the outfield is senior center fielder Karli Hamilton, who leads the team in home runs (four), RBI (23), and On Base Percentage (500).
Hamilton was named the Big 12 Softball Player of the week on March 23, after hitting two grand slams in a 23-0 win over Tarleton State in the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic that took place a week before Tech’s conference opening series against Baylor.
Tech will also rely on strong pitching to get their first Big 12 win, which senior Missy Zoch will hope to provide after recording ten strikeouts in the Red Raiders' last game of the series against Baylor.
Zoch’s 10 Ks were good for a season high among all Red Raider pitchers, and is one shy of Zoch’s personal season high.
“I really think I was just utilizing my off-speed more today,” Zoch said after the game. “I was really mixing a lot and it seemed to keep them a lot more off balance.”
Ward complimented Zoch’s performance in the series finale against Baylor.
“Missy’s done a really good job all year to be really honest,” Ward said. “I think she’s got some of the best stuff we’ve seen and the equalizer for her is her change-up. I thought she did a really good job today battling adversity and I was really proud of her performance.”
Currently at a record of 0-3 against conference opponents, Tech looks to face off against UT in the Longhorns opening Big 12 series.
Texas currently has an all time record of 16-7 in Big 12 Conference openers, according to Tech Athletics, but has only faced Tech once in those games, when they beat the Red Raiders by a score of 8-0 in 2012.
Texas has a 48-6 record over the last two seasons, with five of the six losses coming by just a single run, according to Tech Athletics. The Longhorns haven't lost at home by more than a run in 45 games, their last coming to Oklahoma on April 20, 2019.
Longhorn senior outfielder Shannon Rhodes has hit 12 home runs so far this season, more than any player in Texas history has hit in their first 27 games of a season. Rhodes’ 12 home runs is currently seventh best among NCAA D1 Softball players this year, and her 35 RBI’s earn the same ranking.
Tech kicks off the three game series in Austin at 6 p.m. on April 1. The Red Raiders attempt to get their first district win of the year against No. 6 Texas in the Longhorn’s Big 12 Conference opening series that will be televised on ESPN+.
