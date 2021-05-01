No. 11 Texas Tech’s game against No. 3 Texas today was been suspended due to inclement weather in the Austin area, and will resume at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 2. Texas will resume the game on offense in the bottom of the eighth, with the bases fully loaded but facing two outs.
After winning the series opener by a score of 6-3 on Friday, Tech is looking to protect their lead and complete the series win with a win in either of the two games they will participate on Sunday, May 2.
Tech started sophomore pitcher Micah Dallas on the mound against Texas in the second game of their series, looking to clinch the series win. Dallas entered the game coming off a career high 10 strikeouts last weekend in a win over conference rival Baylor.
Dallas threw for 8 strikeouts to only one walk in 7.1 innings pitched in his start, allowing three runs on seven hits, and was relieved by freshman Levi Wells just one inning before the game was suspended.
Wells faced three batters in the shortened eighth inning, walking the first two to load the bases but striking out his most recent batter to get the second out of the inning.
Texas meanwhile started redshirt junior Tristan Stevens, who recorded six strikeouts, a walk and hit two batters while allowing six hits for five runs. Freshman Tanner Witt came in for Stevens in the seventh, recording two strikeouts while giving up a walk but not giving up a run or a hit.
The game started slowly for Tech, who had the first two innings on offense result in two straight 1-2-3 innings and two strikeouts as they struggled against Stevens early.
In the bottom of the first inning, Texas’ leadoff hitter and center fielder Mike Antico hit a leadoff single off of Texas’ starting pitcher and advanced to second after a ground out in the next at bat.
That was as far as he would get, however, with Dallas throwing two straight strikeouts to end the inning, showcasing his slider and fastball to get both of the outs.
In the bottom of the second, Dallas would throw a 1-2-3 inning of his own, forcing two groundouts and a strikeout in between. Entering the top of the third, both teams remained scoreless.
Freshman center fielder Dillon Carter was responsible for Tech’s first hit of the day when he hit a single up the middle to follow an inning-leading foul out. Junior third baseman Parker Kelly would end the inning in the next at bat though, grounding out into a double play.
In the bottom of the third Dallas threw his second straight 1-2-3 inning, recording his fourth strikeout of the game after battling Texas’ shortstop Trey Faltine into a full count.
After two straight outs freshman second baseman Jace Jung came up to bat, running the risk of completing Tech’s fourth 1-2-3 inning in only four innings, but he would hit a line drive right at the pitcher that bounced off the pitcher’s glove and gave him time to reach second on a throwing error.
Texas’ starting pitcher, Stevens, got his third strikeout of the day in the next at bat however, striking out Tech’s junior catcher Braxton Fulford to end the top of the fourth.
Dallas got his fifth strikeout of the game two batters deep into the bottom of the fourth, but Tech’s redshirt freshman shortstop Cal Conley ended the inning after making a great play to back-handedly field a ground ball and throw out the runner at first.
In the top of the fifth, Texas’ Stevens threw his fourth strikeout in yet another 1-2-3 inning to keep the pitcher-duel as enticing as ever.
In the bottom of the fifth, Texas’ catcher Petrinsky hit a leadoff single and a bunt in the next at bat would put two runners on base for the first time all game. Both runners would advance to scoring position only a pitch later, when a sac-bunt advanced them but gave Tech their first out of the inning.
Feeling the scoring pressure with runners on second and third, Dallas got Texas’ left fielder Dalton Porter to strike out swinging and then struck out Faltine in only three pitches.
Entering the sixth, both teams were still scoreless.
The Red Raiders finally got their bats going in the top of the sixth, when Parker Kelly was hit by a pitch but advanced to third after a double off the bat of freshman Dru Baker. Add a walk to Tech’s junior outfielder Easton Murrell and the bases were loaded for the first time all game.
With one out and the bases loaded, Texas gave Tech a run when Stevens plunked Jung, responded by striking out the next batter, but then gave up a two run RBI double, a one run RBI single, and another single before the inning was over.
Texas Tech took the first lead of the game and a commanding one at that, leading Texas by a score of 5-0 entering the bottom of the sixth
Dallas kept up his pitching success and threw his fourth 1-2-3 inning by forcing three straight ground outs. Meanwhile, Texas made a pitching change in the top of the seventh, bringing in freshman Tanner Witt.
Witt walked Kelly to start the top of the seventh, but struck out Baker in the next at bat who would then be called for interference, resulting in two outs in two batters and no runners on for the freshman pitcher.
Murrell helped Witt end the inning after only three batters, hitting a fly out to center though being ahead 2-0 in the count.
Texas’ designated hitter Ivan Melendez sent the very first pitch of the bottom of the seventh to the stands with a leadoff home run, but that would be the only run scored by the Longhorns in the inning despite hitting a double only two at-bats later.
Witt threw for his second 1-2-3 inning in his second inning of pitching when he forced Jung and Conley into ground outs while striking out Fulford in between.
Dallas forced his first batter into a fly-out to start the bottom of the eighth, but then gave up a single and a double to put runners on second and third for Texas with only one out. Dallas did not improve his situation in the next at bat, walking the batter and loading the bases.
After loading the bases and giving up a home run in the prior inning, Tech’s head baseball coach Tim Tadlock decided to pull Dallas for freshman pitcher Levi Wells.
Wells walked his first batter in only four pitches, allowing Texas’ second run to walk home and keeping the bases loaded. He then threw three more balls to make it seven straight before throwing his first strike, but eventually threw yet another walk that scored Texas’ third run.
With one out and the bases loaded, Wells battled to a full count with Texas’ right fielder Douglas Hodo III while the rain began to pour over the players. It evidently didn't bother Wells though, as he was able to get the strikeout for his first of the day.
The rain became a problem after the second out, and the game’s officials decided to call a rain delay that eventually led to a suspension, leaving the bases loaded for Texas with two outs when they are scheduled to resume the contest at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 2.
The series finale against the Texas Longhorns will start shortly after at 2:30 p.m., and could be the final game in Austin before Texas Tech returns to Lubbock after upsetting No. 3 Texas for their third interconference series win of the season.
