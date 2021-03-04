In week seven of the Big 12 Tennis Awards, freshman Lisa Mays brought home a co-Player of the Week Award, according to Big 12 Sports.
This honor comes after the Sydney, Australia, native defeated No. 68 ranked singles player Marie Norris from Texas Christian, according to Big 12 Sports. In the singles match, Mays swept the Horned Frogs in a two-set 6-0,6-1 victory.
Mays said she and the team had momentum during her victory against the Horned Frogs and she felt confident with herself and the team after the win.
“It feels pretty good honestly, it feels unreal,” Mays said. “I was up in the court and able to take control early.”
This was Mays' first win over a ranked opponent, according to Big 12 Sports. During the match, Mays also and doubles partner junior Kaitlin Staines, former weekly award winner, also took court one with a 6-3 victory versus TCU.
Mays is undefeated in dual singles action with a 5-0 record and now the Tech has a 7-1 overall record and are 1-0 in conference, according to Tech Athletics.
Mays shares her award with TCU player junior Mercedes Aristegui who defeated Staines in during the singles match and gave the Horned Frogs the lone point for their 6-1 loss, according to TCU Sports.
The Lady Raiders will move on and travel to Norman for a nonconference match against Oklahoma at 10 a.m. on Friday. The Lady Sooners are No. 33 on the ITA rankings while the Lady Raiders are No. 29, according to ITA rankings.
