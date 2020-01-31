The Texas Tech men’s basketball team will play No. 3 Kansas at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas. This will be the first time these teams play each other since Tech’s 91-62 win in Lubbock on February 23 last season.
The Red Raiders are coming off an 89-81 win over West Virginia on Wednesday night in the United Supermarkets Arena. Tech made 11 three-pointers and attempted 32 free throws in that game, shooting one of its highest percentages of the season.
The Jayhawks are on a five-game win streak following their 67-55 loss to No. 1 Baylor at the start of conference play. Unlike the Red Raiders, Kansas’ starting lineup has no freshmen in it. The Jayhawks also have two freshmen on the roster who average 10 or more minutes, according to KU Athletics. The team is led by sophomore guard Devon Dotson who averages 18 points a game on 46 percent shooting, and senior center Udoka Azubuike who averages nearly 13 points and 10 rebounds a game.
The Jayhawks won the first meeting between the teams last season. They took a 79-63 victory in Lawrence, Kansas. In both matchups, junior guard Davide Moretti scored double-digit points while sophomore guard Kyler Edwards played an average of 18 minutes in both games.
After the West Virginia game on Wednesday, head coach Chris Beard said he sees this tough three-game stretch as an opportunity for his team to grow and it is what you should look forward to when it comes to competition. Tech’s first win in Lawrence, Kansas was an 85-73 victory on Jan. 2, 2018, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders have a 1-3 record on the road this season.
Kansas has a 35-6 record all-time against Tech, according to Tech Athletics, but the teams have split the last four matchups they have played. Tech will host Kansas at 1 p.m. on March 7 to close out regular season play.
