The No. 15 Texas Tech soccer team will head to Kansas City for the first game of the Big 12 quarterfinals against Baylor at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
This is the second time the Red Raiders and the Bears will play each other this year. During the regular season, Tech shut out Baylor in Waco 2-0 which helped the Red Raiders earn the second seed in the Big 12, according to the Big 12.
Tech goes into the postseason with 40 goals and 20 points in the conference, according to Big 12 Sports. The team trailed the Big 12 regular-season champion, Oklahoma State, by two points. The Red Raiders finished the regular season with a 6-1-2 record in conference.
The Red Raiders have the leading scorer, junior forward Kirsten Davis, who scored 15 goals this season and recorded the most points in the conference with 36, according to Big 12 Sports. Davis also led the conference in shots with 95 and shots on goal with 42.
As the seventh seed, Baylor ended the regular season with an 8-7-3 overall and a 4-5 conference record, according to Baylor Sports. The Bears claimed the first-place spot with the most shots, 310, in the conference, according to the Big 12.
The Bears face the Red Raiders after earning 12 points in conference play, two points more than Oklahoma, according to Big 12 Sports. Baylor scored 27 goals this season and allowed 25 to get past its goalkeepers and into the net.
Senior forward Raegan Padgett is sixth in conference for scoring four game-winning goals during the regular season, according to Big 12 Sports. Padgett also ranked eighth in shots with 54 and 26 recorded shots on goal.
If the Red Raiders defeat the Bears, they will play in the semi-finals on Friday at 7 p.m.
