Texas Tech’s volleyball team will play its first home game of the season against Abilene Christian at 6 p.m. on Monday in the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Red Raiders are coming off of the UNLV Invitational, where they went 2-1, beating host team UNLV, 3-2, and Idaho, 3-0.
Tech has posted a 6-4 overall record this season. Senior Emily Hill leads the team in kills with 199, averaging over five kills a set, according to Tech Athletics. Sophomore Tatum Rohme, who has filled in for the injured sophomore Alex Kirby, has recorded 262 assists so far this season.
ACU posted a 13-16 last year, according to ACUsports.com. One of those 16 loses was to the Red Raiders. Tech beat the Wildcats in three-straight sets and held ACU to 28 kills on a .051 hitting percentage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.