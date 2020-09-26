.
The Red Raiders fell to No. 9 Kansas 1-0 in their first match on the road. This is Tech’s first loss of the season.
Freshman goalkeeper Madison Martin saved her first shot on goal in the 10th minute of the match, blocking the Jayhawks' first attempt to get a lead. The score remained tied at 0-0.
One minute later, senior forward Kirsten Davis attempted her first shot of the night, but it was too high to reach the net.
With 18 minutes left in the first half, Davis tried to get the upper hand but her shot was too high again and went over the goal.
Sophomore defender Hannah Anderson tried to take advantage of the corner kick shot by sophomore defender Macy Shultz, but Anderson’s header was cleared by the Jayhawks. The score remained 0-0 with only 12 minutes left in the first half.
In the 41st minute,, sophomore defender Haley Smith shot her first attempt at Kansas, but their goalie was ready and caught the ball.
Martin saved her second shot of the night with a dive and catch, keeping the score at 0-0 going into halftime.
By the end of the first half, Tech had five shots with three shots on goal compared to Kansas three along with one shot on goal. The Red Raiders have saved twice while the Jayhawks had three saves.
Five minutes into the second half, Kansas received a yellow card for shoving Davis after the play was over.
Brittany Martin passed the ball to Davis who tried to get the first goal of the night. The shot was too wide and did not reach the back of Kansas’s net keeping the game scoreless with 33 minutes left in the match.
A corner kick by Kansas got past Martin and nearly went into Tech’s net however senior defender Margaret Begley was there to kick the shot away and kept the score 0-0 with 23 minutes left in the match.
Kansas put the first point on the scoreboard with a goal in the last 10 minutes of the match making the score 1-0.
Final minute of the match, Tech tries to tie the match with the last shot of the night but the Red Raiders are unable to score losing their first game of the 2020 season.
Tech now has a 0-0-1 record, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech moves on to Norman next Friday to face Oklahoma at 7 p.m.
