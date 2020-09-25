The Texas Tech volleyball team hosted West Virginia at 6 p.m. on Thursday for the first conference game of the season. They won in a sweep.
The Red Raiders entered the game with a 7-9 record. Prior to last season, Tech posted their
best finish in program history after taking fifth place in the league. The match against West Virginia marked the 19th meeting overall between the Red Raiders and the Mountaineers, according to West Virginia Athletics.
Tech took the lead during the first set against West Virginia 25-17. The Red Raiders finished the set with
a .160 hitting percentage as three Red Raiders made seven kills off junior setter Alex Kirby. The
Mountaineers and Red Raiders finished the set with two blocks each, but WVU made 2 more errors
than Tech.
The Red Raiders took the second set 25-23 after battling back-and-forth with WVU. Tech maintained the lead with help from sophomore Caitlin Dugan’s four kills. The Mountaineers ran off two points before
sophomore transfer Reagan Cooper made four kills along with Dugan to finish out the second set.
Overall, the Red Raiders finished with a .412 hitting percentage with only two errors, according to Texas
Tech Athletics.
Following the game, Dugan spoke on the quality of attack against the Mountaineers.
“I felt like it was pretty good, especially for our first match. Like Tony said, we did kinda start off a little
shaky from the beginning, but after that I felt like our flow was pretty good.” Dugan said.
Tech then took the third set 25 –20 to secure a victory for the first game of the season. Senior Emerson
Solano led Tech with eight digs while Dugan had four kills and a block to close the game out. A challenge
reversal was called by the head coach of WVU after suspension of one Tech player touching the ball
Following a block. The Mountaineers pulled five points after that prior to another kill by Dugan. To round out the game a, Tech finished with only three errors while WVU finished with eight.
The Red Raider will return back to the court at 6 p.m. on Friday to play another match against West Virginia.
