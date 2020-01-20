The Texas Tech men’s tennis team shut out University of Texas Rio Grande Valley 7-0 on Monday at the Lubbock Country Club for the first home match of the season.
In the double portion of the match, junior Ilgiz Valiev and his teammate senior Jackson Cobb won the first match 6-4 to give Tech an early advantage.
The pair of sophomores, Utah State transfer Issac Arevalo and Francisco Vittar secured Tech’s first by winning the second match of doubles play with a 7-6 victory against their opponents.
In singles play, freshman Connor Johnson and Vittar were the first two Red Raiders to win the first sets of their singles match. Johnson ended the set with a 6-2 victory while Vittar won 6-0.
Arevalo then followed his teammates and won his first set 6-1 and continued to have a one-point advantage all throughout the second set. Every Red Raider on the court was down during their second set. Arevalo was down two points, Collier and Vittar were both down by one point.
Te Kani Williams of UTRGV was forced to retire against Vittar due to an injury, giving the Red Raiders their first singles win of the day. Vittar's win gave the Red Raiders a 2-0 lead.
Afterward, Arevalo was tied 5-5 during his second set and bounced back and won 7-5. This earned the third point for the Red Raiders.
Johnson lost his second set but came back and defeated his opponent 6-3 and claimed the third singles victory for the Red Raiders and the fourth point of the game, growing their lead 4-0.
After tying his contender multiple times throughout the set, Collier ended the third set with a victory and gave Tech a 5-0 lead.
Senior Jackson Cobb and junior Justin Bloss both entered the court while Tech was up 5-0. Cobb won his first set 6-2 while Bloss was tied 3-3.
Cobb kept his opponent scoreless throughout the second set and earned six points to shut out his opponent. This achievement gave the Red Raiders their sixth point of the game with the Vaqueros still scoreless. Bloss was the final player on the court.
Bloss lost his first set 6-4 but during his second set, he came back and scored three points while UTRGV was scoreless. The Vaqueros were able to score one point but Bloss ended the second set with a victory which made him 1-1 in sets.
In the final set of the game, Bloss was down 4-3 but came back and tied his opponent 6-6. In the end, Bloss tied his opponent five different times to make the score 9-9 until he finalized Tech’s victory with a 10-9 win in the final set.
The Red Raiders will face Abilene Christian for the second match of the day at 3 p.m. at McLeod Tennis Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.