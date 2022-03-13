The Texas Tech baseball team defeated Rice University 7-4 at Reckling Park in Houston to secure the series sweep. Tech plated runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings en route to the come-from-behind victory.
Freshman left-handed pitcher Mason Molina made his fourth start of the season for the Red Raiders. Tech’s pitching staff entered the day having surrendered three runs total over the first two games of the series.
Rice got onto Molina right away, with freshman first baseman Drew Woodcox leading off the bottom of the first with a double, his first hit of the series. Woodcox went on to score from third off a sacrifice fly from fellow freshman Aaron Smigelski to give the Owls their first lead of the series.
The Red Raiders responded in the third inning, tying the game with a pair of doubles from freshman catcher Hudson White and junior first baseman Cole Stilwell. Stilwell’s two-out shot gave him his tenth RBI of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
The Owls took control of the game in the bottom of the fourth, scoring three runs off sophomore right-handed pitcher Shay Hartis, who relieved Molina to start the frame.
Sophomore shortstop Pierce Gallo drove in a run with a single to left field, while Woodcox drove in a pair with a single of his own to give Rice a 4-1 lead heading into the fifth inning.
The Red Raiders scored in each of the next three innings to regain the lead and momentum. In the fifth, junior first baseman Cole Stilwell and sophomore second baseman Jace Jung recorded back-to-back RBI singles to cut the Owl lead to one.
The following inning, junior left fielder Zac Voolitech gave Tech the lead with a bases-loaded, two-run double that ricocheted off third base. Later in the inning, senior center fielder Dillon Carter scored off a wild pitch to make it 6-4.
Voolitech has recorded 11 RBIs in nine games played this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Freshman catcher Hudson White added an insurance run in the seventh with an RBI double to the left field wall. White reached base in his first four at bats of the game, finishing 3-4 with two doubles.
The Tech bullpen combined to retire the next fourteen batters following Rice’s three-run fourth inning, with senior left-handed pitcher Colin Clark and redshirt-freshman left-handed pitcher Jamie Hitt throwing a perfect sixth, seventh and eighth inning.
According to Tech Athletics, freshman right-handed pitcher Trendan Parish recorded the fifth save of his collegiate career with a scoreless ninth inning to secure the 7-4 win for Tech.
The win secured the Red Raiders’ third series sweep of the season, after they swept Kent State and Merrimack College in the previous two weekends.
Tech ends its week-long road stretch 4-2, winning four straight after dropping the series opener against No. 23 Mississippi State on March 8. Up next is a midweek series against New Mexico starting on Tuesday, March 15 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
