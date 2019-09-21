Texas Tech’s volleyball took on Incarnate Word and UTEP on Saturday following a 3-1 victory over Houston on Friday.
Tech won their second game of the Red Raider Classic with a 3-1 victory of Incarnate Word
The Red Raiders took on the Cardinals in their first Saturday game. Tech won the first set 25-22 despite recording seven serving errors. Freshman Caitlin Dugan had five kills while Tatum Rohme recorded 10 assists to lead Tech past UIW, according to Tech Athletic stats.
In the second set the Red Raider’s serving woes continued. They recorded four more serving errors, bringing them to 11 service errors in two sets. Freshman Cadi Boyer was a bright spot for the team as she was either assisting blocks or blocking a shot herself. She tallied two solo blocks and four block assists in the first sets. Rohme racked up 13 assists as both Emily Hill and Dugan hit the ball strong to score points.
The third set was all Red Raiders. Tech went on an 18-0 run behind Katy Northcut’s serving and the Red Raiders defense. Tech recorded seven blocks in the third set, Allison White’s two solo blocks and Hill’s three solo blocks led the way for them, according to the stats. Brooke Kanas recorded four kills as the Red Raiders went on to win 25-15 to take a 2-1 lead over the Cardinals in the game. Tech recorded seven total blocks in the third set, according to the stats.
Texas Tech closed out the match with a 25-20 win over the Cardinals in the fourth set. Hill, Dugan and Kanas all finished with 10-plus kills for the second straight match. Rohme had 44 assists while Emerson Solano and Northcut held down the back line combining for 25 digs, according to the stats. Tech fixed their serving errors and only recorded one more in the final two sets.
Tech finished up the Red Raider Classic and non-conference play with a 3-0 win against UTEP on Saturday night.
The Red Raiders took the first set against the Miners, winning 25-19. White lead the team in kills with four. Rohme again took command of the offense and had eight assists in the set. Hill secured the set for Tech with a big solo block.
Tech won the second set 25-23 as Rohme added 15 more assists to her stat line. Seven Red Raiders recorded a kill in the set with Hill and Dugan leading the charge recording seven and six kills respectively, according to the stats.
The Red Raider completed the sweep with a 25-17 win in the third set over the Miners. 10 Red Raiders finished with kills in the match, lead by Hill’s 10. Rohme finished with 32 assists to help Tech stay undefeated at home so far.
Katy Northcut and Emerson Solano made the All-Tournament Team and Emily Hill took home the tournament MVP award.
Tech will return to action against West Virginia at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the United Supermarkets Arena to kick-off Big 12 play.
