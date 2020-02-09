The Texas Tech men’s tennis team defeated Mississippi Valley State in a shorted game to sweep their three matches while in Mississippi.
Due to rain, the match between the Red Raiders and the Delta Devils was shortened to a best of five. No doubles action occurred, only six singles matches.
All six Red Raiders including, freshman Connor Johnson, sophomores Isaac Arevalo, Francisco Vittar and Franco Ribero and senior Bjorn Thomson all won 6-0 in both the firsts and second sets. Senior Jackson Cobb was declared the winner by default and gave Tech another victory.
Now the Red Raiders are 6-3 on the season, according to Tech Athletics and have three consecutive victories under their belt.
Tech will continue their season in Alabama for the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic on February 21st.
