The Texas Tech baseball team defeated New Mexico 11-5 to secure the series sweep. The Red Raiders rode a seven-run eighth inning to secure the comeback win and remain a perfect 10-0 at home.
After posting a season-high 28 runs in their game one victory, the Red Raiders got onto New Mexico starter Matt Haley, scoring four in the first inning. Freshman right-fielder Owen Washburn got the scoring going with a two-run single to left field. Freshman catcher Hudson White followed him a batter later with a two-run double to give Tech an early 4-0 lead.
White finished his day 3-5 with two RBIs. The freshman from Keller has hit 8-12 over his last three games, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said White’s recent stretch has been the result of gaining experience at the plate.
“That means he’s seeing the ball,” Tadlock said. “He’s a work-in-progress, like all hitters are, but again he’s going to hit. He’s a good baseball player.”
The Red Raiders would be shut out for the next seven innings by Haley and right-handed pitcher Will Armbruester. The Red Raiders struggled in scoring opportunities, hitting 7-22 with runners on after hitting 20-37 in game one.
The Lobos closed the gap in the second inning after designated hitter Braydon Runion drilled a solo home run off Tech right-handed pitcher Austin Becker. Runion played for the Red Raiders in 2021, according to Tech Athletics.
Becker struggled with command in his second start of the season, walking four batters in two innings of work. He limited the damage to one run, however, and Tech headed into the third inning leading 4-1.
The Lobos tied the game with a three-run fourth inning off redshirt-freshman left-handed pitcher Jamie Hitt. Hitt entered the day with a 1.93 ERA, the third-lowest on the team among eligible pitchers, according to Tech Athletics.
New Mexico left fielder Lenny Junior Ashby delivered the tying hit with a two-run double to deep right field.
After the Lobos tacked on a run in the fifth inning to take a 5-4 lead, sophomore right-handed pitcher Brendan Girton entered the game and proceeded to throw a perfect final three innings to keep the New Mexico offense at bay.
Tadlock said that Girton’s performance proved what he already knew.
“Girton’s just got outstanding stuff. The fastball is really hard to hit, the slider’s a plus pitch,” said Tadlock. “He’s getting his feet on the ground and getting a lot of confidence.”
“I tried to get fastball command and I landed the slider a little bit,” said Girton, who was credited with his third win of the season. “They were swinging. They were aggressive so it wasn’t too hard putting those out.”
After the Red Raiders were unable to capitalize on numerous scoring opportunities throughout the middle innings, the offense put together a seven-run eighth inning to take control of the game.
After New Mexico left-handed pitcher Owen Loesch loaded the bases with one out in the frame, sophomore second baseman Jace Jung drew a hit-by-pitch to score freshman pinch runner Sam Hunt from third base and tie the game at five.
Senior shortstop Kurt Wilson followed a batter later with an RBI single to center field to take the lead. The game was broken open by senior third baseman Parker Kelly, who drilled a two-run single to left field.
Two additional runs would score on the play following a throwing error by New Mexico catcher Shane Podsednik to make it 10-5.
Wilson said the team tried to stay focused during their at bats after they fell behind in the fifth.
“Tad just says to focus on pitch-to-pitch,” Wilson, who finished 2-3 on the day said. “Obviously, the score wasn’t where we wanted it to be, but we came together as a team and got the job done.
White, Washburn and Jung all had three-hit games in the victory. Jung increased team-leading on-base percentage to .533, according to Tech Athletics.
This is not the final time these two programs will meet this season, as Tech will travel to Albuquerque for a two-game series starting April 18, according to Tech Athletics.
The win improved Tech to six wins in a row and 16-3 overall on the season. The Red Raiders are perfect at home thus far with one home game remaining before beginning conference play against No. 2 Texas on March 25.
Up next is a three-game road series against Iowa. Game one starts at 4:05 on Friday.
