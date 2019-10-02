Texas Tech’s volleyball team took on Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas on Wednesday. The Red Raiders recorded their second Big 12 win of the season defeating the Wildcats 3-0.
The Red Raiders won the first set 33-31, making it Tech’s longest set of the season so far. Senior Emily Hill finished the set with 11 kills.
Sophomore setter Alex Kirby was back in the lineup on Wednesday after suffering a fracture in her foot. Kirby jumped back in the starting role as she recorded 15 assists in the first set.
The second set was not the marathon that the first set was. Tech won 25-21 as Hill recorded six kills while junior Allison White and sophomore Brooke Kanas each recorded four. Kirby added 16 assists to her total in the second set.
Tech closed out the match with a 25-20 win in the third set to sweep Kansas State for the first time since 1983, according to ESPN. Hill finished the night with 21 kills and 10 digs, while Kirby recorded 42 assists in her first conference game of the season. Sophomore Katy Northcut and junior Emerson Solano held down the backline defensively, recording 12 and 14 digs respectively.
The Red Raiders totaled nine blocks as a team as White finished with five of those blocks. Tech played well on both sides of the ball and finished with a .226 hitting percentage. The Wildcats were held to just a .161 hitting percentage on the night, according to Kansas State live stats.
Head coach Tony Graystone said he was proud of Hill's performance after the game.
“(Hill’s) our big point scorer, she gets us out of trouble when we need help," Graystone said. "Good out of the back row, she was really good all the way around today. Block was strong, she’s a big part of our team.”
Hill is just 39 digs away from recording her 1000th career dig, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech is now 12-5 on the year. The Red Raiders will be back in Lubbock to take on Texas Christian at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
