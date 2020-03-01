The No. 2 Texas Tech baseball team secured its sweep in Tallahassee after defeating No. 9 Florida State 4-3 on Sunday.
With the win, the Red Raiders now post an 11-1 overall record after finishing the weekend with three wins.
Starting the game, both the Red Raiders and Seminoles were runless after the first inning. Tech struck first in the second inning as sophomore first baseman Cole Stilwell opened the inning with a leadoff solo home run over the left-field wall, giving Tech an early 1-0 lead. Junior designated hitter Cody Masters followed with a double through the right side and advance to third on a wild pitch. Freshman Cal Conley then recorded an RBI after grounding out to first base, scoring Masters. The Red Raiders led 2-0 going into the third inning.
Both teams got runners in scoring position in the third inning, but neither team was able to capitalize, for a runless inning.
After a three up, three down fifth inning for the Red Raiders, Florida State put to runners on base as Tyler Martin singled through the left side and Matheu Nelson was hit by a pitch. With two Seminoles on base, Elijah Cabell sent one over the right-field wall for a three-run homer. The home run gave the Seminoles their first lead of the game, 3-2, going into the sixth inning.
Tech sent junior LHP Jakob Brustoski to the mound, relieving sophomore RHP Austin Becker after he gave up the home run. Brustoski closed the inning to prevent any further damage. Becker struck out five batters in his 4.1 innings pitched, giving up two hits, four walks and three earned runs.
The Red Raiders put runners on second and third base in the sixth inning, but could not score a runner to tie the game. Senior second baseman Brian Klein singled to right field and Stilwell was walked to open the inning. They move took a base on a ground out by freshman third baseman Jace Jung, but freshman catcher Nate Rombach left them stranded as he struck out looking.
Brustoski pitched a three up, three down inning the sixth to send the Red Raiders to the dugout for the seventh inning. Freshman shortstop Cal Conley was the first Red Raider to the plate in the inning and sent one over the right-center wall for a solo home run, tying the game 3-3.
Junior RHP Ryan Sublette started the seventh inning at the mound for the Red Raiders, ending Brustoski’s time pitching. In his 1.2 innings pitched, Brustoski did not give up a single hit or run, striking one batter out. This was not new for the left-hander as he has not given up a hit or run this season in his four appearances.
The Red Raiders took a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning. Klein opened the inning with a double to left field and advanced to third on a passed ball. Masters sent a fly ball to center field for a sac fly as Klein crossed home to give Tech a one-run lead going into the bottom of the inning.
Tech almost grew its lead in the top of the ninth inning as sophomore right fielder Dru Baker was walked and moved to third off a double by junior center fielder Dylan Neuse. Baker tried to steal home but was tagged out to end the top of the inning.
Freshman RHP Andrew Devine took the mound for the Red Raiders in the ninth inning as he looked to the close the game and secure the win for Tech. Sublette kept Florida State from scoring a run in his 2.0 innings pitched. In his time at the mound, one walk was the only blemish to his stat line as he struck three batters out, giving up no hits or runs in his outing.
A three up, down inning for Devine courtesy of two strikeouts and a fly out to left field ended the game, securing the Red Raiders’ 4-3 win.
The Red Raiders ended the game with four runs on seven hits. Klein led the team with two hits as Conley scored a team-high two runs. Conley also led the team with two RBI. At the mound, Sublette was credited with the win and Devine recorded the save.
Tech will look to continue its seven-game winning streak as the Red Raiders will host UNLV at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park for a two-game midweek series. The first game will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, followed by the second game at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
