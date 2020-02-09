The No. 18 Texas Tech softball team swept the Big Easy Classic in New Orleans over the weekend to start the season with a 5-0 record.
At the classic, the Red Raiders defeated five teams with two shutouts, completing back-to-back doubleheaders. The pitching staff and strong offense led the team to victory.
Game one against Houston Baptist on Friday ended in a 6-0 shutout. Junior Erin Edmoundson threw five innings, allowing one hit and finishing with eight strikeouts. Her relieving pitcher, sophomore Morgan Hornback, completed the game, keeping the Huskies scoreless.
Redshirt sophomore Yvonne Whaley had an RBI bunt bringing in sophomore Zoe Jones.
In the third inning against the Huskies, redshirt junior Heaven Burton singled and redshirt sophomore Michaela Cochran doubled to left field, bringing Burton home. Freshman Payton Jackson pinched ran for Cochran and scored to make the game 3-0.
Houston Baptist changed pitchers in the fifth, and the Red Raiders scored two more runs. The sixth inning racked one run in, growing Tech’s lead, 6-0.
Following the win over Houston Baptist, Tech finished its first doubleheader of the weekend defeating Jackson State 5-1 for a strong start to the tournament.
The first inning against the Tigers illustrated Tech’s strong offense. Burton hit deep into left-center for a triple and Payton Blythe drew a walk. Zoe Jones hit a three-run homerun to give Tech the first lead of the game, 3-0.
Tech added two more runs in the second inning, despite senior Missy Zoch walking in a run. Sophomore Miranda Padilla advanced to first base after being hit by pitch. Burton hit a double to right field while Blythe was walked. Jones singled to score one and kept the bases loaded. Redshirt senior Karli Hamilton singled, allowing Burton to score with Tech leading 5-1.
The Red Raiders’ and Tigers’ pitching kept the game 5-1. Zoch allowed one run, and GiGi Wall finished the game.
The first two games showed Jones, Burton and Hamilton’s strength for scoring and base running. Burton went 6-8 at the plate and Jones had four RBIs, according to Tech Athletics. Edmoundson’s eight strikeouts led the team as the pitchers only allowed eight hits on the day.
On Saturday, the Red Raiders faced Louisiana Tech and Central Arkansas to complete the last doubleheader of the tournament.
Tech scored first with an RBI from Hamilton, but Louisiana Tech answered back with four runs in the second inning for a 4-1 lead.
Jones and Hornback had RBI singles to add two more runs for Tech in the third. A double in the fourth inning tied the game 4-4. Padilla then scored, giving Tech a 5-4 lead.
Kelcy Leach shined bright with two homers to grow Tech’s lead. The 9-5 victory was finished by Leach’s home run and a pair of strikeouts for Zoch.
Following its third consecutive win, Tech finished its second doubleheader of the weekend with a 1-0 win over Central Arkansas.
Central Arkansas faced Edmoundson who recorded her first complete-game shutout of the season. Hamilton scored off Russell’s single and would be the only score for either team. Edmoundson allowed four hits but kept her ERA clean.
Ending its play in New Orleans, Tech and Montana played on Sunday and went into extra innings. Clinching the tournament sweep, the Red Raiders defeated the Grizzlies 2-1 in the 10th inning.
Zoch started the game on the mound, and Edmoundson relieved her in the fifth inning after a run scored gave Montana the lead. Edmoundson ended the inning with a strikeout.
The Red Raiders answered back with a run scored from Padilla off Hamilton’s double. The game remained tied until the top of the 10th inning. Burton singled and beat the throw to first, scoring Whaley to give the Red Raiders a 2-1 lead.
The Red Raiders’ defense held the Grizzlies to win their final game in New Orleans. Zoch pitched 4.2 innings with seven strikeouts and one earned run. Edmoundson got the win as she threw 5.1 innings with no hits or runs and six strikeouts.
The Red Raiders came out of the Big Easy Classic with a perfect 5-0 record and will travel to Clearwater, Florida, for an invitational tournament from Friday through Sunday. The first game will start at 11:30 a.m. against South Carolina.
