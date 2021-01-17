The Texas Tech men’s tennis team defeated Abilene Christian University in a clean sweep, winning both the doubles and all singles matches.
To start off the match, junior Franco Ribero and senior Jackson Cobb were in the lead 3-1. Then the pair of Red Raiders finished their first set with a 6-2 victory.
Senior Ilgiz Valiev and junior Dimitrios Azoidis started off their first set tied 2-2 but then took the lead 4-3. The duo then closed out the set with a 6-3 win over their opponents.
The team of senior Parker Wynn and partner sophomore Reed Collier had a 3-2 advantage over the Wildcats in the first set. Their opponents came back and tied the match 5-5 before Wynn and Collier regained the lead and won with a 7-5 victory and gave Tech its first point of the match.
On court five and six, Azoidis and junior Francisco Vittar were the first Red Raiders to win their first set in the singles matches 6-1 and 6-2 respectively.
Wynn was down 3-4 on court one but then came back and defeated his Wildcat opponent 6-4. Both Valiev and Ribero won their first set with a 6-3 victory. Junior Isaac Arevalo also won his first set 6-1 which allowed all six Red Raiders to sweep their first sets.
In the beginning of the second set, both Vittar and Azoidis had a 3-0 lead. Vittar was the first Red Raider to close out the set with a 6-0 victory.
The other five Tech players continued their second sets with an advantage over the Wildcats. Wynn was the next player to have swept the Wildcats in a 6-0 win.
ACU was unable to come back from trailing 3-2 and 4-1 against Arevalo and Azoidis, and the pair of Red Raiders won their last set with a 6-3 and 6-1 score.
Valiev and Ribero were the last two Tech players on courts two and three. Ribero lead against his opponent 5-3 and finished the game with a 6-3 victory.
Valiev trailed 3-5 and then lost 4-6 in his second set to force a third set. Valiev fought throughout his final set and finished it in a 10-5 win.
This final set gave Tech the winning point putting the Red Raiders at a 2-0 overall record.
The Red Raiders will travel to Ohio on Friday Jan. 22, to participate in the ITA Kickoff Tournament, the teams first tournament of the season. They will start the weekend with a match against the University of Iowa with the time to be determined.
