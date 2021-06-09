Student tickets for the upcoming Super Regional Round series between No. 8 Tech and No. 9 Stanford are officially sold out, per a release from the school.
The series between Tech and Stanford will be a three game set with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
The first two games will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12 respectively. If necessary, game three will be played at the same time on Sunday, June 13.
All games will be played in Lubbock at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
Games one and two will be available on ESPNU.
