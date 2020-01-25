The No. 18 Texas Tech basketball team hosted No. 15 Kentucky at 5 p.m. on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Wildcats won 76-74 in an overtime nail-biter.
Sophomore guard Kyler Edwards made his presence felt from the beginning of the game. He hit two three-pointers and blocked a shot in the lane. Edwards continued that play throughout the game and finished with 18 points on 7-13 shooting.
The Wildcats' frontcourt, led by junior Nick Richards, was controlling the paint as they had 14 team rebounds and three blocks halfway into the first half. The rebounding numbers evened out as the game went on, but Richards continued his strong play. He finished with 25 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.
Freshman guard Kevin McCullar left the game in the first half after landing hard and hitting his head on the ground while drawing a charge. He came in the second half and made some key plays to keep Tech in the game. He drove to the lane and made a layup to tie the game in overtime. McCullar drew a foul on the drive but missed the free throw. However, he grabbed the offensive board to keep possession.
Freshman center Russel Tchewa provided a spark for the Red Raiders at the end of the first half. Tchewa played his best minutes of the season recording four points, a block and altered other drives to the hoop.
Kentucky’s sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley capped off his 13-point half with a half-court buzzer-beater to give the Wildcats a 36-34 lead heading into the break. Quickley finished with 21 points on 7-17 shooting and recorded six rebounds.
At the break, Tech shot just 20 percent from behind the arc while Kentucky shot 50 percent from three-point range. That number did not get any higher for Tech as they finished 16 percent from behind the arc.
Tech won the turnover battle, forcing 20 and only recording 13, but the Wildcats made shots when it mattered and finished shooting 47 percent from three. Tech also had 14 more points in the paint than Kentucky and had 25 points off turnovers.
Kentucky coach John Calipari said that the Red Raider fans were some of the classiest he has been around and said the environment they played was unique.
Terrence Shannon Jr and Davide Moretti both recorded double-digit points as well. Shannon recorded 12 points on 4-10 shooing while Moretti had 15 points on 4-13 shooting.
Following the loss in overtime, the Red Raiders will continue Big 12 play as they are set to take on West Virginia 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Lubbock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.