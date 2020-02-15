The No. 24 Texas Tech men's basketball team traveled to Stillwater for a noon matchup against Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Cowboys won 73-70 thanks to their 31 made free throws and 15 offensive rebounds.
Tech led at the half, 29-27, led by freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey and sophomore Kyler Edwards' combined 19 points. More than half of the Red Raiders' 11 field goals were three-pointers. Edwards, Ramsey and junior guard Davide Moretti combined for six three-pointers in the first half.
Tech finished with 10 three-pointers but shot just 60 percent from the free-throw line and did not make a field goal in the last five minutes of the game.
Oklahoma State made only four three-pointers but had more offensive rebounds than Tech had defensive rebounds and made 19 more free throws than the Red Raiders.
Freshman guard Kevin McCullar had a career day, scoring 15 points and shot 6-8 from the field. Edwards, Ramsey and Moretti all finished with double-digit points as well.
The Cowboys' forward Kalib Boone attempted 14 free throws against the Red Raiders in only 19 minutes of playing time. Oklahoma State made a living at the free-throw line, which proved to be the difference in the game.
Tech will play Kansas State at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the United Supermarkets Arena.
