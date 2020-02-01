The Texas Tech men’s basketball team took on No. 3 Kansas at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks finished with a 78-75 win in a close contest. With the loss, the Red Raiders dropped to 13-8 (4-4) on the season.
The Red Raiders fell 17-2 early in the game before going on a run of their own, cutting the Jayhawks' lead down to two. Kansas was not shaken up though and ended the half with a nine-point lead, 44-35.
Tech’s freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey lead the team in scoring with 14 points while the Jayhawk’s sophomore guard Devon Dotson put up 13 points to lead Kansas in scoring. Ramsey finished with 26 points while Dotson ended the game with 21 points.
The Jayhawks shot 55 percent from the field in the first half while Tech was held to a 38 percent shooting percentage from the field. Kansas’ leading scorer and shot blocker Udoka Azubuike played only eight minutes in the first half due to foul trouble.
Tech’s shooting improved dramatically in the second half, shooting 48 percent from the field and almost 60 percent from three. However, Kansas finished with better shooting percentages and four players with 10 plus points.
Tech’s TJ Holyfield played the best game of his season. He finished with 19 points on 7-12 shooting and a season-high three three-pointers. He also added eight rebounds, four blocks and two steals to his stat line.
Kansas’ junior guard Marcus Garrett finished with 15 points, five rebounds and three blocks, finding a way to impact the game in all aspects.
For its next matchup, Tech will play Oklahoma at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the United Supermarkets Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.