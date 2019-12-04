The Texas Tech men’s basketball team traveled to Chicago, Ill. on Wednesday to take on undefeated DePaul for the first true road game of the season. The game went to overtime, making it the Red Raiders' second straight overtime loss as the Blue Demons won 65-60 for their ninth-straight win.
The first half ended with Tech having a 26-23 lead after a buzzer-beater shot by DePaul did not count. Tech’s shooting woes continued as junior Davide Moretti shot 1-10 from the field, with a three-pointer being his only made field goal. Despite his shooting struggles, Moretti drew seven fouls and went 7-8 at the free-throw line.
Freshman Terrence Shannon Jr. led the team with a season-high 24 points and shot 50 percent from the field in his return to his hometown of Chicago. Shannon also drew six fouls and recorded a steal and a block, filling out the stat sheet.
The second half ended in a 53-53 tie forcing overtime. DePaul went on to score 12 points in the period to put the game out of reach. The Blue Demon’s guard Jalen Coleman-Lands led the team with 18 points and four three-pointers. Tech was able to hold the Blue Demons' leading scorer, Charlie Moore, to six points on 2-15 shooting, but Paul Reed and Jaylen Butz stepped up on the offensive end and added 18 points and 17 points respectively.
Coming into Wednesday’s matchup, Tech was averaging 20 assists and 13 turnovers a game. DePaul held them to 10 assists and forced 22 turnovers while only committing 12 of their own.
Graduate transfer TJ Holyfield was held scoreless on just two shots before fouling out during overtime. Sophomore guard Kyler Edwards was a bright spot for Tech as he recorded 12 points while shooting 5-11 from the field, adding two three-pointers and recording seven rebounds.
Tech will have six days before its next game as they will play No. 1 Louisville in New York for the Jimmy V Classic at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
