The Texas Tech men’s tennis team faced No. 9 Texas A&M and fell 6-1 in Dallas for the third consecutive loss of the season.
Senior Bjorn Thomson and senior Parker Wynn were the first pair of Red Raiders to fall, getting shut out by the Aggies 6-0. On the second court, sophomore Isaac Arevalo and freshman Reed Collier were the next to be defeated 6-4, giving A&M the doubles point.
During singles action, junior Ilgiz Valiev and Wynn both won their first sets 6-4 along with sophomore Francisco Vittar who won 7-6.
Three Red Raiders lost their first sets. Arevalo lost his first set 4-6, meanwhile his teammate Collier fell 6-2 and Thomson lost 6-7.
Collier fell during the second set 6-3 to give the Aggies the second point of the match.
Wynn, Vittar and Valiev all lost their second sets to force a third set.
After losing 6-3 during the second set, Valiev came back and shut out his opponent 6-0 to give Tech its first point of the match.
Meanwhile Vittar and Arevalo both lost during the third set, 6-1 and 6-3, which gave the Aggies two more points to make the score 4-1.
Both Wynn and Thomson lost their final sets to give A&M two more points to lose 6-1.
The Red Raiders will travel to Mississippi on Saturday to face Tulane University.
