The Texas Tech soccer team fell to Arizona State University 3-2 in their second game of the Wildcat Invitational on Sunday, Sept. 12 at Murphey Field in Tucson, Arizona. This puts their record at 6-1-1.
Senior forward Kirsten Davis took the first shot of the game in the twelfth minute but ASU was able to keep the game 0-0.
Both the Red Raiders and the Sun Devils kept each other busy on defense, holding each team down to only five shots nearing the end of the first half. Tech had only one on goal while Arizona State had two.
ASU graduate Olivia-Kearse Thomas scored the first goal of the game in the 43rd minute, assisted by junior forward Dai Williams. This allowed ASU to take the lead and make the game 1-0.
Starting the second half, ASU was awarded a penalty kick for a foul in the box. TTU coach Tom Stone received a yellow card in the 52nd minute after expressing his opinion on the matter. ASU senior forward Nicole Douglas scored the penalty kick for ASU, doubling their lead 2-0.
Arizona State sophomore midfielder Jazmine Wilkinson scored in the 59th minute, extending her team’s lead 3-0. This was Wilkinson’s first goal of the year.
Tech made their way on the board with senior forward Kirsten Davis scoring the team’s first goal of the game in the 63rd minute. The team then tried to double their score with senior midfielder Jordie Harr taking another shot but it fell just above the net.
Senior midfielder Charlotte Teeter was able to double Tech’s lead in the 70th minute on a free kick.
For the final twenty minutes of the game, both teams went back and forth. With two minutes and thirty seconds left, Tech attempted to tie the game with a corner kick, but ASU freshman goalkeeper Birta Gudlaugs flew into traffic for the save.
Tech’s junior goalkeeper Madison White had two saves this game, while Gudlaugs had seven.
The Red Raiders will return home to play Eastern Washington University on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m.
