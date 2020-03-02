The Texas Tech men’s basketball team played No. 4 Baylor on Monday night in the Ferrell Center. The Red Raiders drop their third straight game, suffering a 71-68 loss to Baylor in overtime.
Tech dropped to 18-12 (9-8 Big 12) on the year, while Baylor improved to 26-3 (15-2 Big 12). The Bears are currently one game behind No. 1 Kansas for first place in the Big 12.
The Red Raiders were tied 30-30 with Baylor at the half. The scoring by both teams stayed consistent in the second half, as they went into overtime tied at 60.
The Bears were without Mark Vital and Tristian Clark, both of whom are regulars in Baylor’s rotation.
Coach Chris Beard made a lineup change, starting freshman center Russel Tchewa for the first time all season, but he played just five minutes in the game.
The Red Raiders finished shooting 50 percent from the field and 30 percent from the three-point line. Baylor shot 36.5 percent from the field and 41.7 from the three-point line. Despite the Bears' struggles from the field, they grabbed 34 rebounds, 17 offensive and 17 defensive, which led to 16 second-chance points and 15 fast-break points. Tech got 12 second-chance points of its own but only had three fast-break points.
Freshmen guards Kevin McCullar and Jahmi’us Ramsey led the team in scoring and combined for 26 points. McCullar finished perfect from the field and the free-throw line, going 4-4 from both.
Senior Chris Clarke finished with six points and led the team in rebounds with eight and assists with five.
It was senior night for the Bears, and senior guard Devonte Bandoo put on his full display, leading the team with 18 points and shooting 4-5 from the three-point line. Forward Freddie Gillespie was also honored on senior night, and he finished with four points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and three steals.
The Red Raiders finished with 20 turnovers, 13 of which were Baylor steals. The Bears had 11 turnovers, five of which were Tech steals.
Junior guard Davide Moretti scored 11 points on 5-12 shooting and added four assists to his stat line. Sophomore guard Kyler Edwards and senior forward TJ Holyfield combined for 17 points but shot 5-16 from the field and each had three turnovers.
The Red Raiders will play their final regular season and home game of the season against No. 1 Kansas at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Seniors TJ Holyfield and Chris Clarke will be honored for senior day before the game.
