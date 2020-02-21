The Texas Tech men’s tennis team was defeated by Alabama, 4-2, in the opening match of the Blue Grey National Tennis Classic on Friday.
To start the Classic, the two teams played in the singles portion against one another and because Alabama reached four points, the doubles portion was not played.
On court three, sophomore Isaac Arevalo was down 3-0 and continued to be shut out by his Alabama opponent. Arevalo was the first Red Raider to lose his first set.
The No. 53 ranked singles player senior Parker Wynn was down 4-3 during his first set. In the end, Wynn was only able to earn one point while his competitor earned two, for a 6-4 loss.
No. 74 ranked junior Ilgiz Valiev was up 4-3 for the Red Raiders during his first set and continued to outplay the Crimson Tide. Valiev was the first Tech player to win his first set 7-5.
The No. 123 ranked freshman Reed Collier and sophomore Francisco Vittar were both up 5-4 during their first set, but only Vittar was able to win the set 6-4 while Collier fell 7-5.
Sophomore Franco Ribero was tied 4-4 in his first set and came back after multiple ties to score three more points, taking the victory 7-6.
After losing the first set, Arevalo continued to fall to his Crimson Tide opponent and ended his time on the court by the second set. Arevalo lost 6-3 which gave Alabama the first point of the match.
Tech trailed 1-0 with five players still on the court.
Wynn was the next Red Raider to fall with a 6-2 loss in his second set and suffered the same fate as Arevalo, cutting his time on the court short and adding another point to the Crimson Tide's scoreboard.
Alabama tallied the third point by defeating Collier with a 6-2 victory in his second set. The Crimson Tide dropped three consecutive Red Raiders for a 3-0 lead.
Tech was able to cut their lead with a 6-2 victory from Valiev to put the first point on the board for the Red Raiders, cutting Alabama's lead 3-1.
Vittar was the next player for Tech to win in two sets with a 7-6 victory to shorten Alabama’s lead 3-2.
On court six, Ribero was the last singles player on the court for Tech, which made him the deciding factor between the Red Raiders moving on to the doubles portion or losing the match.
This was Ribero’s third time this season being the last man on the court, according to Tech Athletics.
Ribero lost his second set 6-3, which forced a third set. During the final set, Ribero was up 1-0 and continued to sweep his opponent and added two more points.
Ribero continued his lead 5-4 but ultimately the Red Raider and his opponent were tied 6-6. In the end, Ribero was defeated 7-6 which gave Alabama the final point to win 4-2.
The Red Raiders will continue their time on the court against Middle Tennessee State in the second round. The time has not yet been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.