The Texas Tech football team suffered its first loss of the season as the Arizona Wildcats defeated the Red Raiders 28-14 in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday.
In the first quarter, both Tech and Arizona struggled to gain yardage as the two defenses were running the game. Senior defensive back Douglas Coleman II recorded the Red Raiders’ first interception of the season with a little over seven minutes left of the first quarter.
Following Coleman’s interception, sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman ended the Red Raiders’ offensive drive with an interception in the endzone with 4:44 left in the first quarter. On third down, junior Damarcus Fields sacked Arizona’s quarterback, Khalil Tate, for a nine-yard loss, forcing the Wildcats to punt.
On the Red Raiders’ next offensive drive, Bowman threw his second interception of the game, putting Arizona on Tech’s 48-yard line with 2:26 left in the first quarter. Senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks answered back with a forced and recovered a fumble for the Red Raiders’ second forced turnover of the night.
Coming off of Tech’s second forced turnover, Bowman completed a 39-yard pass to junior T.J. Vasher to put the Red Raiders one yard away from the endzone. After being stopped on his first rush, redshirt freshman Sarodorick Thompson ran up the middle for a one-yard touchdown. The touchdown gave Tech the first lead of the game, 7-0, with under a minute left in the first quarter.
At the end of the first quarter, Tech led Arizona 7-0 as Bowman led the offense with 68 passing yards. Senior running back Armand Shyne led the running game with 45 rushing yards as Vasher led the receivers with 52 receiving yards.
Before the first quarter ended, Tate completed a 46-yard pass. With Arizona in scoring position, Tate tied the game with a 12-yard touchdown pass, evening the score 7-7 at the start of the second quarter.
Tech could not find any success on the offensive end, forcing the Red Raiders to punt on back-to-back drives. After a stop on third and 20, the momentum carried to the Wildcats’ offense as Tate rushed for an 84-yard touchdown. Although Arizona took the lead with the rushing touchdown from the dual-threat quarterback, the Wildcats missed the extra point, giving them a 13-7 lead.
The Red Raiders moved the ball down the field after Arizona’s touchdown but Bowman overthrew a pass to Vasher in the endzone on third down. Tech set up for a field goal on fourth down but faked the kick and tried to rush for a first down. Arizona’s defense saw through the trick play and recorded a five-yard tackle for loss.
Following the fourth-down stop, Arizona sped down the field with ease. On the Wildcats’ drive, senior defensive back Desmon Smith was called for targeting and was ejected from the game as he lowered his helmet on a tackle. Arizona almost added six more points on the board but a Wildcat receiver dropped a catch in the endzone. On fourth down, Arizona attempted a 51-yard field goal, but the kick was too far left keeping the score 13-7.
On the following drive, three straight incompletions forced the Red Raiders to punt, but Tech quickly got the ball back as Coleman recorded his second interception of the night. After celebrating, Tech was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, costing the Red Raiders a possible field goal to end the half.
At the end of the first half of play, Bowman threw for 147 yards, completing 16 passes in 31 attempts. Vasher led the team with 52 receiving yards as Shyne led the Red Raiders with 45 rushing yards. On the defensive end, Coleman led the Red Raiders with two interceptions as Brooks led the defense with seven total tackles and a recovered fumble.
Opening the second half, the Red Raiders gained 38 yards in eight plays but on third down, Tech’s offensive line could not stop Arizona’s defense from getting to Bowman. After getting hit, Bowman struggled to get up and walked to the sideline holding his arm and chest. Tech was forced to punt after the play.
Tech’s defense forced Arizona to punt on the next drive and Bowman returned from the locker room to run the Red Raiders’ offense. On his first pass after limping off of the field, Bowman connected to junior McLane Mannix for a 66-yard gain to put the Red Raiders in scoring position. Bowman moved the offense to Arizona’s eight-yard line and Tech called a timeout with 6:14 left in the third quarter. After the timeout, Bowman threw to Mannix for an eight-yard touchdown, giving Tech a 14-13 lead over Arizona.
At the end of the third quarter, Bowman led the offense with 244 passing yards as Mannix led the team with 79 receiving yards. On the ground, Shyne led the offense with 68 rushing yards as the Red Raiders entered the final quarter of the game with a 14-13 lead.
Arizona added seven points to the board after a drive that took 6:11. The drive finished with a one-yard rush to the left to give Arizona the 20-14 lead.
Following Arizona’s touchdown, Tech could not move the ball down the field, ending the drive with an incomplete pass on third down. The Red Raiders then punted and stopped the ball from rolling into the endzone, putting Arizona on its own one-yard line.
Starting on the one-yard line, Arizona stayed on the ground and scored a touchdown without throwing a single pass. The Wildcats then went for the two-point conversion and converted to give Arizona a 28-14 lead with 4:05 left of play.
After Arizona doubled Tech’s score, the Red Raiders started their drive to cut the Wildcats’ lead. The offensive drive ended with four consecutive incompletions, turning the ball over at Arizona’s 22-yard line with a little over two minutes of playing time.
As the clock winded down, Arizona defeated Tech 28-14. The loss was Tech’s first of the season as the Red Raiders posted a 2-1 overall record under head coach Matt Wells.
On the offensive end, Bowman threw for 311 yards and one touchdown as he completed 30 of his 55 pass attempts, throwing two interceptions. Vasher ended the game with 96 receiving yards, averaging 16 yards per catch. Shyne led the team in rushing yards as he gained 68 yards on the ground with his longest run being 23 yards.
Tech’s defense was led by Brooks who recorded a season-high 13 total tackles, all being solo tackles. Brooks also led the defense with three tackles for loss. Coleman led the Red Raiders with the team’s only two interceptions this season.
The Red Raiders will continue their season on Sept. 28 against Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma as Tech has its bye week to give the team a week to prepare for the Sooners. The time of the game has not yet been announced.
