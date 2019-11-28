Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season after the Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Red Raiders 72-61 at the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday. The loss was the Red Raiders’ first of the season as Tech is now 5-1 this season.
The Red Raiders were the first to get on the board as junior Davide Moretti nailed two free throws after being fouled, giving Tech an early 2-0 lead.
Despite getting on the board first, Iowa was able to take the lead and frustrate the Red Raiders with is shooting from beyond the arc. Joe Wieskamp made the Hawkeyes' first three of the game and ended the half with three, leading the team with 13 points. Aside from Wieskamp's three-point shooting, the rest of the team found success from behind the arc as the Hawkeyes went 7-15 on three-point attempts in the first half.
While Iowa was draining threes, Tech could not find success in its three-point shot in the first half. The Red Raiders ended the first half of play 1-12 from beyond the arc with Tech's only three-pointer coming from freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey with under a minute left of play.
As Tech made just 8.3 percent of its three-pointers in the first half, the Red Raiders also shot 37.9 percent from the field. As a whole, Iowa's shooting was more efficient with the Hawkeyes shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from the three.
Graduate transfer TJ Holyfield led the Red Raiders in scoring at the halfway point of the game with eight points on 66.66 percent shooting. Ramsey followed with seven points, while also leading the team with four rebounds. Graduate transfer Chris Clarke and sophomore Kyler Edwards also stepped up in the first half. Despite Clarke recording, two points and Edwards scoring three, both of the guards grabbed three rebounds each. Clarke led the team with three assists and Edwards was right behind him after dishing out two passes leading to a score.
At the end of the half, Iowa led 36-26.
The Red Raiders found more success early in the second half, cutting Iowa’s lead 61-59 with a minute and a half left of play. Tech then gave up a three-pointer and Holyfield missed a layup, giving the Hawkeyes momentum to defeat the Red Raiders 72-61.
Tech’s shooting remained inconsistent in the second half as the Red Raiders shot 28.1 percent from the field and 25 percent from beyond the arc. Despite Tech’s struggles, Clarke stepped up for the Red Raiders, leading the team with nine points, seven rebounds and two assists in the second half alone.
Along with Clarke, freshman Terrence Shannon Jr. stepped up in the second half, recording nine points and six rebounds in the second half after Ramsey left the game with an injury.
At the end of the game, Clarke recorded a double-double after recording 11 points and 10 rebounds. He also dished out a team-high five assists and two steals.
As Clarke shined, Holyfield did not have as great of a game as he has had previously this season. Before the game, Holyfield ranked second in the nation in field goal percentage but against the Hawkeyes, the graduate transfer made just four of his 13 shot attempts, going zero-for-two from behind the arc. Ramsey also had an off game as the Big 12’s leading scorer ended the game with seven points, shooting 27.27 percent from the field and making one of his five three-pointers.
Although Tech’s shooting was not as great as it has been, it was a completely different story for Iowa. The Hawkeyes ended the game shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc, recording a season-high 11 made three-pointers against the Red Raiders.
Following the 11-point loss, the Red Raiders will continue their play at the Invitation against either San Diego State or Creighton at 9:30 p.m. on Friday. The game will be televised on FS1 for fans who cannot make the game.
