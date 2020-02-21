The No. 1 Texas Tech baseball team suffered a 6-2 loss to Tennessee in its first game at the Round Rock Classic on Friday.
With the loss, the Red Raiders are now 4-1 after their first road test of the season.
Tennessee’s pitcher Chad Dallas opened the game with three consecutive strikeouts, sending the Red Raiders to the field for the bottom of the first inning. After striking his first batter out of the game, sophomore RHP Clayton Beeter gave up an inside-the-park home run, giving Tennessee a 1-0 lead. After walking a batter, Beeter gave up another home run, this time by Jordan Beck. The two-run homer grew the Volunteers’ lead 3-0 to end the inning.
Neither team scored a run in the second inning, but the Red Raiders recorded one in the third. Junior catcher Braxton Fulford opened the inning with a double to left-center and advanced to third off a single up the middle by sophomore right fielder Dru Baker. Freshman shortstop Cal Conley then sent one to second base, scoring Fulford. The run cut Tennessee’s lead 3-1 going into the bottom of the third inning.
The Volunteers quickly responded with a run of their own as Jake Rucker sent one over the left-field wall for a home run. The homer gave Tennessee a 4-1 advantage over the Red Raiders entering the fourth inning.
Junior center fielder Dylan Neuse opened the fourth inning with an infield single to Tennessee’s shortstop. He then advanced to second on a wild pitch and stole third. Freshman designated hitter Nate Rombach fired one to center field, sending Neuse home with a sac fly to cut Tennessee’s lead 4-2.
After 4.0 innings of work at the mound, Beeter was relieved by senior RHP John McMillon in the fifth inning. In his time pitching, Beeter gave up five hits, four earned runs and three walks while striking eight Volunteers out. McMillon ended the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts.
Tennessee made a pitching change to start the sixth inning after Dallas stayed at the mound for 5.0 innings. Dallas gave up just five hits and two earned runs while striking eight batters out. Sean Hunley took over for a three up, three down inning.
The Volunteers offense backed the pitching as Alerick Soularie was walked and advanced to second off a fly ball to the outfield. He was then sent home off a double by Liam Spence, growing Tennessee’s lead 5-2 going into the seventh inning.
Following a scoreless inning for the Red Raiders in the seventh, Zach Daniels opened the bottom of the inning with a double to left field. A ground out moved him to third as he was sent home off a sac fly to center field by Evan Russell. The run gave the Volunteers a 6-2 lead which they maintained for the rest of the game.
Following their first loss of the season, the Red Raiders will head back to Dell Diamond to take on Stanford at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
