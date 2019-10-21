With a 34-24 loss to Iowa State in its Homecoming game, the Texas Tech football team came up short at home for the first time this season.
Before playing the Cyclones, the Red Raiders posted a 3-0 record at Jones AT&T Stadium. As Tech could not find the same success in its fourth home game of the season, the Red Raiders are now 3-4 overall this season, while posting a 1-3 record against teams in the Big 12. The loss also marked head coach Matt Wells’ first at home since he has been at Tech.
“Every loss to me is always disappointing,” Wells said. “We’ll go back, and we’ll regroup and we’ll set our sights on the next one and try to get back to 4-4 (overall record), and obviously we’re still fighting to get bowl eligibility, and I think those are right in our sights. Our guys know that, and we’ve got to find a way to put this thing together and play better, obviously, and give a better effort and find a way to go win on the road.”
At the start of the game, Iowa State scored on its second drive of the game as quarterback Brock Purdy completed a 24-yard pass to Charlie Kolar for a touchdown, giving the Cyclones a 7-0 lead. With the Red Raiders suffering a loss, Tech has now lost both games they have played when its opponent scores first, according to Tech Athletics. Tech is also 0-3 when trailing at half as the Cyclones led 20-7 going into the break.
“I thought we were emotionally ready to play, but there was just something really on both sides of the ball that wasn’t there,” Wells said, “and we didn’t have the fast start, especially on defense, that we’d had before.”
Heading into the game, Tech’s defense gave up an average of 432.8 total yards per game, according to Tech Athletics. After the first half, Iowa State’s quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 308 yards as the Cyclones recorded 345 total yards. In the second half, Iowa State recorded 215 more total yards, finishing the game with 560 yards against Tech.
Despite the Red Raiders giving up more yards than their average, Tech had the only takeaway of the game with junior defensive back Damarcus Field picking off one of Purdy’s passes in the fourth quarter. Fields’ interception came after he recovered a fumble for a touchdown, but the scoop and score was overturned as the ball was ruled down.
“I just went full speed and I pray for the best every time,” Fields said regarding the scoop and score that was called back. “If it was a fumble it was a fumble, but I’m going to go 110, I’m going to go score it. If it’s not, that’s fine; put the defense back on the field.”
After the fumble, Fields’ interception occurred on the same drive. Fields said he wanted to allow the offense to cut Iowa State’s lead. Although the Red Raiders recorded the only takeaway of the game, the offense did not capitalize and score off of it.
While trailing the Cyclones, Wells said he was proud of how the team fought in the second half.
“On the one front, it seemed like it was about to crumble and was going to be not in the game, and then all of a sudden we had a few guys that stepped up and made plays. We had a pick and then, unfortunately, we don’t convert it into a touchdown late at Damarcus (Fields’) interception,” Wells said. “But we had some guys fight. The biggest thing with the game of football that I talked to our players about is the game of football when you invest at a high, high level and you practice at a high level and you’re accountable and you’re ready to roll every single week, it’ll pay you back tenfold and it’s a tremendous game and it’s awesome.”
Following the loss, Fields and senior RJ Turner said they did not get discouraged when the Red Raiders trailed the Cyclones, and they continued to fight for the win.
“If anybody would have gave up they shouldn’t be a Red Raider, it’s as simple as that,” Turner said. “When things are going right, it’s easy, everybody would do it. It’s football, it’s rough, you’re going to have ups and downs and controversy. You’ve just got to fight through it.”
Before the drive where Fields picked off Purdy’s fourth pass of the season, junior linebacker Riko Jeffers gave a speech to the team in hopes of firing the defense up.
“His message? His message was just we felt like we lacked in passing and just getting ready for this game, and Riko (Jeffers) always brings that energy, and we feed off each other. So I’m glad he did it,” Fields said.
Offensively, junior quarterback Jett Duffey set career highs but recorded the least amount of passing yards since he was named Tech’s starting quarterback. After his first two games as a starter, Duffey averaged 393 passing yards per game, according to Tech Athletics. Against Iowa State, he set career highs with 40 completions and 52 pass attempts, but only recorded 239 passing yards.
Duffey and Tech’s offense stuck with short passes against the Cyclones and Wells said the offense needs to do a better job at throwing the ball deep.
“We weren’t effective (throwing the ball deep), we didn’t do a good job blocking on the perimeter when some of that stuff was thrown,” Wells said. “We had some shots early, protection breakdown, Jett (Duffey) didn’t see it, a couple times we had guys open. We certainly need to take more shots, we need to execute better shots, to be dead honest with you.”
Although Wells said the Red Raiders need to take more shots down the field, he also said that it was not all on offensive coordinator David Yost’s play calling.
“When I say take more shots, don’t read into that that David (Yost) didn’t call enough shots,” Wells said. “There’s certainly – probably internally we’ll look at a handful that maybe you could have called a little bit more, but you also can’t put yourself in third-and-eight, third-and-10, second-and-10. Any of us know what’s coming next in terms of that.”
Along with deeper passes, Wells said the Red Raiders struggled with starting the game strong.
“You know, the message in the locker room is a couple thing. You know, first of all, when you play a team that’s as good as (Iowa State) and the program that they’ve built and where they’re built and where they’re at, you can’t come out of the gate and spot them 20,” Wells said. “Obviously we weren’t dialed in at the beginning enough. Something just wasn’t there, to be honest with you.”
With the slow start, Turner led Tech’s offense in receiving as he recorded 76 receiving yards with 11 completions, according to Tech Athletics. Turner agreed with Wells and said the Red Raiders had a slow start.
“We’ve got to start faster coming out. It’s as simple as that,” Turner said. “When the defense gets us the ball back we’ve got to capitalize because just recently here when Damarcus (Fields) got that turnover if we go down and score, it’s a three-point game, and the whole outcome can be different.”
The Red Raiders are set to travel to Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday. Tech will play the Kansas Jayhawks at 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on Fox Sports 1 for fans who cannot make it to the game.
