The Texas Tech football team lost its first game in conference play to No. 6 Oklahoma, 48-18, on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.
With the absence of sophomore Alan Bowman at quarterback, the Red Raiders started senior Jackson Tyner to lead Tech’s offense. In his first drive as a starter at Tech, Tyner threw two incompletions forcing the Red Raiders to punt after going three-and-out.
On Oklahoma’s first offensive drive of the game, quarterback Jalen Hurts connected to Charleston Rambo for a 48-yard gain after Kennedy Brooks rushed for seven yards. Three plays later, Trey Sermon put the Sooners on the board with a one-yard rush for a touchdown, giving Oklahoma a 7-0 lead.
The Sooners’ defense forced another three-and-out for Tech following Oklahoma’s opening touchdown. Austin McNamara punted on fourth down, putting the Sooners at their own five-yard line to start their offensive drive. On third-and-17, Hurts completed a pass to Rambo for a 74-yard gain. Hurts followed with a 19-yard completion to Austin Stogner and then rushed for a yard for Oklahoma’s second touchdown on two drive. With the score, the Sooners led 14-0.
After two straight three-and-outs with Tyner at quarterback, junior Jett Duffey was sent in to start the Red Raiders next offensive drive. Oklahoma’s defense forced another three-and-out and followed with a field goal on the Sooners’ next drive, growing their lead 17-0.
With the Red Raiders scoreless after the first quarter, the Sooners’ controlled the game on both the offensive and defensive end. As Oklahoma outscored Tech 17-0, the Sooners recorded 219 total yards as the Red Raiders only recorded 15.
Opening the second quarter, Duffey completed a pass to sophomore Xavier White for a 21-yard gain and the Red Raiders only first down of the game. Following the big gain, junior McLane Mannix stayed on the ground for a 23-yard gain. The drive ended with a 13-yard rushing touchdown from senior Armand Shyne, cutting Oklahoma’s lead 17-7.
Following Tech’s first touchdown of the game, Hurts completed a pass to CeeDee Lamb for a 71-yard touchdown on the Sooners’ first play of the drive. Lamb’s receiving touchdown grew Oklahoma’s lead 24-7.
In Tech’s next drive, the Red Raiders moved the ball down the field, highlighted by a 58-yard rush by redshirt freshman SaRodorick Thompson. On third down, Duffey threw a touchdown pass to junior T.J. Vasher, but after an official review, the touchdown call was reversed, resulting in a 24-yard field goal by redshirt freshman Trey Wolff. The field goal made it a 14-point game with the Red Raiders trailing 24-10.
On Oklahoma’s following drive, the Red Raiders forced a Sooner fourth down with the help of a face mask penalty and a sack by junior Eli Howard. The Sooners went for it on fourth-and-11, converting for a first down as Jeremiah Hall broke two tackles for a 23-yard gain. Following the first down, Oklahoma grew its lead 31-10 with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to Lamb with 2:09 left in the half.
With under two minutes left in the half, the Sooners’ defense forced a three-and-out. Oklahoma’s offense then moved down the field, but after a dropped touchdown pass to Jadon Haselwood, the Sooners settled for a 33-yard field goal. With the field goal, Oklahoma ended the half with a 34-10 lead in Norman.
In the second quarter, Oklahoma outscored Tech 17-10 and recorded 202 total yards as Tech recorded 139. The Red Raiders recorded more rushing yards that the Sooners in the second quarter with 115 yards on the ground, but Oklahoma’s 138 passing yards dominated over Tech’s 24 yards in the air.
Opening the second half, Hurts rushed for 10 yards on the first play of the drive for a first down. On the second play of the drive, Hurts threw to Lamb for a 65-yard touchdown, to give Oklahoma a demanding 41-10 lead.
The Red Raiders went three-and-out on the following drive but Tech’s defense forced its first turnover of the game with an interception by senior Douglas Coleman III. On Tech’s drive off of the interception, the Sooners’ defense stopped the Red Raiders’ run game despite two back-to-back penalties for first downs. Wollf was sent in to kick, nailing the 36-yard field goal attempt to cut Oklahoma’s lead 41-13.
Oklahoma added to its lead after Wolff’s field goal as Sermon was able to pick apart Tech’s defense. Sermon recorded 52 rushing yards and seven receiving yards, ending the drive with a 32-yard rushing touchdown to put the Sooners up 48-13.
Following the Sooners’ touchdown, the Red Raiders opened their drive with an 18-yard completion to senior Donta Thompson. Sophomore Ta’Zhawn Henry then stayed on the ground to move the chains and Duffey completed an 18-yard pass to Mannix. An ineligible receiver downfield brought the ball back and Wolff nailed a 41-yard kick for three points, cutting Oklahoma’s lead 48-16.
As Oklahoma pulled Hurts out of the game, Tech’s defense started to get stops forcing two consecutive three-and-outs, but the Red Raiders’ offense could not capitalize as McNamara was also forced to punt and Duffey fumbled on a rush attempt.
After the forced fumble, Oklahoma’s Rhamondre Stevenson grew the Sooners’ lead 55-16 with a 28-yard rushing touchdown.
On back-to-back offensive drives, the Red Raiders tried to convert on fourth down but both drives ended as a turnover on downs with incomplete passes from Duffey.
With the clock counting down, the Red Raiders lost its conference opener against the Sooners 55-16. The loss makes the Red Raiders 2-2 this season, with both of the wins coming at home and the losses in away games.
Tech will continue its season against Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. on Oct. 5 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be Well’s first Big 12 home game with the Red Raiders.
