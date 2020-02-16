The No. 17 Texas Tech softball team fell 11-5 against No. 1 Washington in Clearwater, Florida Sunday. The teams battled for the lead, but the Huskies had a six-run eighth inning to secure their win.
Redshirt senior GiGi Wall left and re-entered the game, throwing 3.2 innings with three strikeouts and five earned runs. Junior Erin Edmoundson trotted into the circle in the third. She threw 4.1 innings with two strikeouts and five earned runs.
Washington’s offense scored in the first due to a walk, then an RBI single from sophomore Silentrain Espinoza to send the Husky home. The Red Raiders answered right back with a walk and single to reach base. Sophomore Zoe Jones stepped into the batter’s box and hit the ball over left field for a three-run home run. Tech led 3-1 over the Huskies.
Zoch started the second with two strikeouts and a foul out to conclude the top half of the inning. Redshirt senior Karli Hamilton reached first on a single but was out at first due to leaving the bag early. The Huskies sent three to the plate, and all three were sent back by ground outs and a pop up. Two Red Raiders advanced to base, but Washington’s defense did not allow a run.
The fourth was eventful for the Washington Huskies, as they plated two runs. Back-to-back doubles got a runner on as Espinoza’s counted as the RBI, cutting the lead 3-2. Redshirt sophomore Livy Schiele doubled to right center, scoring Espinoza to tie the game 3-3. Tech’s junior Kelcy Leach was hit by pitch but no runs score to end the fourth.
Tech’s defense shut down the fifth for the Huskies. However, two runs were recorded for Tech. Redshirt senior Heaven Burton singled, advanced to second by a sacrifice bunt and third on a wild pitch. Sophomore Morgan Hornback pinch hit and doubled to center field, scoring Burton. Sophomore Yvonne Whaley scored on a wild pitch adding to the score. Tech led 5-3 in the fifth.
Schiele scored freshman Jadelyn Allchin in the sixth cutting Tech’s lead 5-4. The Red Raiders score none although two reached bases.
A triple began the seventh for Washington and sophomore Baylee Klingler grounded out to third for the tying runner to score. Tech went three up and three down to take the game into extras.
Washington battled back with six runs in the eighth. The runner placed on second scored due to a throwing error on the catcher. Freshman Kelley Lynch homered over left field. Two Huskies got on base and Edmoundson was relieved by Wall. Wall hit a batter with a pitch to load the bases and a single scored two more runs to blow open the lead 9-5. One last single plated two more runs ending the top half 11-5.
The Red Raiders’ offense had two on but were left stranded to conclude the game.
Tech softball will return home for the home opener at 5 p.m. on Tuesday against Kent State.
