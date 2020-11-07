Following a 3-2 loss to Kansas State on Friday, Texas Tech volleyball returned to the United Supermarkets Arena for another chance to take on the Wildcats for the second night in a row.
After three dropped sets, Tech lost to Kansas State, 3-0. With this loss, Tech finished out the weekend averaging .137 hitting percentage, 33 kills and two aces.
Kansas State carried a two-point lead in the beginning of the first set. The set turned into a back-and-forth battle, however, the Wildcats took the lead as Tech struggled up at the net with covering tips. In the end, Tech fell to Kansas State, 25-16.
Kansas State had another 2-0 lead to start the second set. A couple of kills from senior Samantha Sanders and junior Brooke Kanas scored the Red Raiders four points. This brought Tech up to 14-18, only four behind Kansas State. Tech lost its groove after struggling with attacking and service errors. Tech tallied 13 attack errors and six service errors during the set. Kansas State went on another run keeping their lead and won the set 25-20, extending to a 2-0 lead.
In the third set, Kansas State had an 8-2 lead. An ace made from Brooke Kanas stopped the Wildcat’s flow and abled Tech to score two points for a 5-15 score.
A standout performance from Kansas State’s outside hitters Brynn Carlson and Jayden Nembhard gave the Wildcats a lift in all three sets. Tech shifted their defense focus on Kansas State’s hitters to try and neutralize their attacks. However, in the end, Kansas State went on to defeat the Red Raiders in the final set, 25-13.
Tech will welcome Oklahoma to the United Supermarkets Arena Nov. 12 and 13 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.