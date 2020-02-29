No. 22 Texas Tech losses second-straight Big 12 game by double-digits after 68-58 loss to Texas in the United Supermarkets Arena.
Texas Tech is now 18-11 (9-7 Big 12) on the year as the Longhorns improved to 18-11 (8-8 Big 12) on Saturday.
The Red Raiders had a 37-30 lead at the half thanks to 13-4 run by Tech in the final minutes of the half. The Longhorns came out firing in the second half going on an 8-2 run to cut Tech’s lead to two points early. Texas ended the game on a run too, finishing with an 8-0 run to secure the win.
Junior guard Davide Moretti led the way offensively for Tech, scoring 11 points on 3-5 shooting from the field. Freshmen guards Kevin McCullar and Jahmi’us Ramsey followed, each recording seven points.
Moretti did not score a point in the second half, finishing the game with 11 points. McCullar and Ramsey finished with a combined 25 points and shot 9-19 from the field. Freshman guard Terrence Shannon Jr. finished the game with 10 points and finished shooting 50 percent from the field.
Moretti said he thinks the team’s backs are against the wall heading into the final week of regular season play as they will face the No. 1 and No. 2 in the country to close out the season.
“Our season is on the line I feel like. We gotta come out ready and find our consistency,” Moretti said. “I feel like now our backs are against the wall, and we gotta bounce back that’s the first thing we gotta focus on. Baylor is the first one and then Kansas, we gotta play 40 minutes each game.”
Coach Chris Beard said that he has felt like their backs have been against the wall all season, and that the team needs to continue to stay the course and play hard.
The Longhorns sophomore guard Andrew Jones led the team at the break with 14 points. Andrew Jones and freshman Kai Jones were the only starters to record points in the half. Kai Jones had three in the first half.
The starters for Texas stepped up their play in the second half. Andrew Jones finished the game with 22 points on 8-14 shooting and was difficult to guard on the perimeter as he hit three three-pointers. Sophomore guard Courtney Ramey scored 12 points in second half and junior forward Royce Hamm Jr. finished with nine points and six rebounds. Hamm led the team in rebounds, but his biggest board coming late in the second half as he made a put back layup to increase the lead to the Longhorns lead to four.
Tech shot 42.3 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three in the first half but struggled to stay consistent in the second half. The Red Raiders finished the game shooting 39.2 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from the three-point line.
Texas shot 41.7 percent from field and 41.2 percent from three in the first half. The Longhorns flipped a switch in the second half and shot 63.6 percent from the field after the break. Texas finished shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from the three-point line.
The Red Raiders assisted on half of their shots, recording 20 made field goals and 10 assists, only three of them coming in the second half. Ramsey led the team in assists with six. Senior Chris Clarke and Shannon Jr. each recorded five rebounds which led the team.
Tech finished with 23 rebounds as a team, nine them coming in the second half. The Longhorns grabbed 30 rebounds as a team with 16 coming in the second half to make it a seven-rebound differential.
The Red Raiders will travel to Waco next to play No. 2 Baylor at 8 p.m. on Monday in the Ferrell Center.
