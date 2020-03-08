The Texas Tech women’s tennis team was defeated by Oklahoma 4-3 in the second conference match of the season. This loss made the Lady Raiders 0-2 in conference play.
During the doubles portion of the match, sophomore Olivia Peet and freshman Bojana Marinkov started down 1-2 and freshman Lisa Mays and freshman Margarita Skriabina were tied 2-2. Sophomore Nell Miller and senior Reagan Collins were down 0-3. At one point all the Lady Raiders were all down 1-4 or 3-4.
Peet and Marinkov were the first to fall 2-6 and after Miller and Collins also fell 2-6 to give the Lady Sooners the doubles point. Tech trailed 0-1 going into the singles matches.
In the singles matches, sophomore Isa Di Laura and Collins were up 2-1 in their first set. Skriabina was down 0-4 while Peet, Marinkov and Mays were all down 1-2.
By the end of the first set, both Peet and Mays came back to finish it with a 6-3 victory.
Skriabina was the first Lady Raider to fall 2-6 during her first set and soon after both Di Laura and Marinkov lost 4-6. Collins was the last to finish her first set and ended with a 6-4 victory.
In the second set, Peet and Marinkov were up 2-1. Mays was up 3-1 and continue to take the lead to end the second set with a 6-1 victory. This gave the Lady Raiders the first point of the match and tie it 1-1.
Peet was the next to win in a two-set victory finishing with a 6-1 score. Skriabina fell 2-6 in both of her sets to tie the match again 2-2. Marinkov gave the Lady Raiders a 3-2 lead by winning in three sets with a final 6-2 victory.
Only Di Laura and Collins were left on the court. Di Laura was tied 1-1 and took the lead 2-1. Di Laura could not hold the lead and the Lady Sooners scored three more points to make the score 2-4.
While Collins was up 3-2 but could not keep her lead and was tied 4-4. Collins scored one point compared to her opponent's two points to trail 5-6. Collins fell 7-5 in her last set and gave Oklahoma the third point to tie the match 3-3 with Di Laura’s final set the deciding factor.
Di Laura was down 3-4 and could not regain a lead losing 6-3. The Lady Sooners defeated the Lady Raiders 4-3.
The Lady Raiders will travel to Ames to face Iowa State.
