The Texas Tech football team suffered its first loss at home this season after Iowa State defeated the Red Raiders 34-24 on Saturday.
Iowa State started the game with the ball after Tech won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. On the third play of the Cyclones’ drive, Brock Purdy completed a 38-yard pass to Tarique Milton. An offensive pass interference call forced a third-and-20 situation for Iowa State and a stop on third down resulted in a field goal attempt. The 40-yard field goal was no good.
The Cyclones’ defense prevented the Red Raiders from getting in field goal range to force a punt. On the following drive, Purdy led Iowa State’s offense to put the first points on the board as the drive ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Kolar. The touchdown gave Iowa State an early 7-0 lead with 4:58 left in the first quarter.
As the first quarter concluded, Iowa State led 7-0. Junior quarterback Jett Duffey recorded 25 passing yards, completing five of his seven pass attempts. Redshirt freshman SaRodorick Thompson led Tech’s offense with 14 rushing yards. On defense, senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks recorded four tackles and junior linebacker Evan Rambo was the only player to record a tackle for loss.
Following its touchdown drive, Iowa State’s defense forced Tech to punt for the second time. The Cyclones capitalized on their next drive, highlighted by a 46-yard gain off of a pass to Kolar. The drive ended with a six-yard touchdown pass to Kolar to give Iowa State a 14-0 lead with 12:25 left in the first half.
The Red Raiders struggled to get a first down following Iowa State’s touchdown, going three-and-out. Iowa State quickly grew its lead after Breece Hall recorded 61 yards off of a screen pass. On the next play, Purdy threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to La’Michael Pettway for a touchdown. The Cyclones’ extra point was no good, resulting in a 20-0 score in the first half.
After forcing Iowa State to punt for the first time in the game, the Red Raiders cut the Cyclones’ lead 20-7 with 3:35 left of the first half. The Red Raiders’ fast-paced offense moved up the field, recording four first downs and ending with a six-yard rushing touchdown by Thompson.
In Iowa State’s last drive of the half, the Cyclones were forced to try for a 32-yard field goal. The kick was no good and the half ended with Iowa State leading 20-7.
At the end of the half, Duffey recorded 96 passing yards as Iowa States’ Purdy threw for 308 yards. Thompson continued to lead Tech’s run game with 44 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Brooks led the defense with five tackles and a tackle for loss.
Tech started the second half with the ball and quickly moved the ball down the field, recording five first downs. While in the red zone, the Red Raiders could not reach the endzone, settling for a field goal. Redshirt freshman kicker Trey Wolff was then sent in, nailing his 22-yard field goal attempt to cut Iowa State’s lead 20-10.
On Iowa State’s first play of its drive following Tech’s field goal, Hall recorded a 75-yard touchdown run to grow the Cyclones’ lead 27-10 in the third quarter.
The Red Raiders cut the Cyclones’ lead on their final drive of the third quarter with a rushing touchdown. As Tech moved the ball down the field with short gains, the Red Raiders decided to go for it on fourth-and-two. Duffey floated a pass to junior wide receiver T.J. Vasher and pass interference was called, resetting downs for Tech. Following the call, Thompson found the endzone with a two-yard rush for his second touchdown of the game, cutting Iowa State’s lead 27-17.
Following the touchdown, Tech’s defense forced its first turnover of the game. Junior defensive back Damarcus Fields gave the defense momentum after recovering a fumble for a touchdown, but the call was overturned. On the same drive, Fields picked off on of Purdy’s passes to give Tech the ball on Iowa State’s 37-yard line. The offense was forced to kick a 42-yard field goal which was missed by Wolff.
With about seven minutes of play, Iowa State found the endzone in three total plays. After a one-yard rush, Purdy completed a pass to Milton for a 44-yard gain. Following the big gain, Hall recorded a 30-yard rushing touchdown to grow the Cyclones’ lead 34-17 with 5:54 left in the game.
In the Red Raiders’ final drive of the game, Tech was able to find the endzone with a two-yard pass to Vasher. The touchdown cut Iowa State’s lead 34-24 with 1:28 left of playing time.
Tech ultimately came up short, suffering its first loss at home this season, 34-24.
The Red Raiders will continue its season as the team will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to take on the Kansas Jayhawks at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26.
