The Texas Tech volleyball team lost 3-0 to Kansas State on the Red Raiders' Senior Day in the United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday.
With the loss, the Red Raiders finished their regular season with a 17-13 overall record and a 7-9 record in conference play -- their best conference record since 2002, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The team had 30 kills in the game with freshman Caitlin Dugan recording nine while senior Emily Hill and sophomore Karrington Jones both had seven kills. Junior Emerson Solano led the team with 12 digs on the day.
The first set started with an early 3-0 lead by Tech, according to the news release. After an error by Kansas State and a kill from Jones, the Red Raiders pulled ahead 6-3 in the first set. The set turned into a back-and-forth battle, but the Wildcats went on a 4-1 run and won the set 25-22 to capture a 1-0 lead.
Tech had another 3-0 lead to start the second set, according to the release. A couple of kills from Dugan and sophomore Alex Kirby along with errors made by Kansas State pushed Tech to a 7-5 lead. After an 8-8 tie, Kansas State went on a 9-2 run to get ahead 18-14 but lost its grove after sophomore Brooke Kanas earned a kill. The Wildcats went on another run to get a 23-17 lead and won the set 25-20, extending their lead to 2-0.
Kansas State started the third set with a 5-1 run after a kill from Dugan stopped the Wildcats' run, according to the release. Tech then cut the Wildcats lead to 7-5 after an ace and a kill from Kirby. After getting a 15-9 lead over Tech, Kansas State made four consecutive errors to cut its lead to 15-13. The Wildcats went on to defeat the Red Raider in the final set, 25-20.
With the 3-0 loss to Kansas State, Tech's season came to a conclusion as Hill, Chandler Atwood, Maggie Sagers and Kylie Rittimann played their final game with the Red Raiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.