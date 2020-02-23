The Texas Tech softball team fell short in extra innings, 3-2, to Syracuse on Sunday at the 2020 Houston Challenge. The team left 11 on base throughout the game, and Syracuse secured their win with a run in the eighth inning.
Junior Erin Edmoundson pitched through six innings and struck out six batters, giving up two runs. Her ERA went up to 1.55, still maintaining the best on the team. Redshirt senior Gigi Wall entered in the seventh to finish the game with 1.2 innings pitched, one strikeout and a run.
Redshirt junior Heaven Burton reached base by an error in the first inning, but Syracuse’s defense allowed no runners to score. Syracuse left three runners stranded as they could not get a run. Edmoundson ended their offensive run with a strikeout.
Roles were reversed in the second as Tech left two on base and finished the inning with a strikeout. Syracuse three up, three down in the second inning. The third inning had bases loaded for the Red Raiders, but a pop up by Zoe Jones left the base runners stranded. A walk for Syracuse reached a runner, but Tech’s defense was quick to three outs.
The Red Raiders sent three to the plate and three were retired. Syracuse recorded three hits and one run in the third inning. An RBI single scored the runner on third, but a pop up to first limited the damage as Syracuse led 1-0.
Tech scored two runs as there was a trio of consecutive hits by Burton, Edmoundson and junior Breanna Russell in the fifth. RBI’s for Russell and Karli Hamilton as her fly out advanced all runners. Syracuse was retired in order. Tech led 2-1.
A pair of walks and a hit by freshman Tori Whillock loaded the bases in the sixth. The Red Raiders did not bring any home as they lead by one. Syracuse got a home run to right field, but Edmoundson ended the inning with a strikeout to tie things up 2-2 in the seventh.
Tech got another opportunity to score runs with a walk and hit but left two stranded. The opposing team went one, two, three to propel the game into extra innings.
A double play and ground out cut the inning short for Tech, but Syracuse delivered a run to walk-off the game 3-2.
Red Raider softball returns to the diamond on Thursday in Fullerton, California for the Judi Garman Classic.
