The Texas Tech football team lost its first game of the season as the Arizona Wildcats defeated the Red Raiders, 28-14, on Saturday in Tucson, Arizona.
Heading into the game, the Red Raiders’ defense topped the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) as Tech ranked second in the nation, only allowing four third-down conversions in 31 attempts (13 percent), according to the Tech Athletics game notes. Tech’s defense also allowed just 6.5 points per game after its first two games, ranking third in the FBS. In the first two games of the season, Tech’s defense only allowed 210 yards per game, ranking ninth in the nation.
Senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks led Tech’s defense as the Red Raiders headed into their first Power Five matchup of the season, according to the game notes. Brooks recorded 11 total tackles in the first two games of the season, ranking 11th in the nation for tackles per game.
Despite Tech’s defense topping the FBS, the Red Raiders were unable to force a turnover against Montana State and University of Texas at El Paso.
Arizona’s offense was going to be Tech’s first big test to the new defense under head coach Matt Wells and defensive coordinator Keith Patterson. The Wildcats averaged 51.5 points per game, ranking 11th in the nation as the offense averaged 304.5 rushing yards (ninth in FBS) and 325 passing yards (19th in FBS) per game, according to the game notes.
As the Red Raiders’ defense shined after the first two games of the season, Arizona’s offense was a road bump for Tech. While Tech’s defense headed into the game allowing just four of 31 third-down conversions, the Wildcats’ offense converted on third down 15 times in 21 attempts, according to the box score.
Tech’s defense stopped Arizona from throwing the ball, only giving up 185 passing yards as senior defensive back Douglas Coleman II recorded the Red Raiders’ first two interceptions of the season, according to the box score. The defense pressured Tate as he completed 14 passes in 23 attempts, passing for a single touchdown, forcing Arizona to stick to the run game.
Arizona found success on the ground as the Wildcats nearly tripled Tech’s total rushing yards, running for 314 total yards, versus Tech’s 104 rushing yards, according to the box score. In the fourth quarter, Tech’s defense could not stop Arizona’s ground attack as the Wildcats rushed for 99 yards, not attempting a single pass on the drive. The drive ended in a touchdown and two-point conversion, giving Arizona a 28-14 lead, putting the game away with four minutes left of play.
The Red Raiders’ defense could not stop the former Heisman Trophy candidate Khalil Tate in Tucson. Despite throwing two interceptions and getting sacked by Tech’s defense twice, Tate threw for 185 yards and led Arizona’s offense with 145 rushing yards, including the longest rush of the game for 84 yards.
Although Arizona found success offensively, Brooks led the team with a season-high 13 total tackles, all solo tackles, according to the box score. Brooks also led Tech’s defense with three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Coleman led the defense with two interceptions, a pass breakup and 10 total tackles, all solo tackles. The only two sacks of the game came from junior defensive back DaMarcus Fields and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings.
Despite losing the game, Tech’s defense held Arizona to just 28 points, which is 23.5 points fewer than the Wildcats’ average heading into the game, according to the game notes.
With Tech’s defense preventing Arizona from scoring as it did in its first two games, the Wildcats’ defense did the same the sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman and the Red Raiders’ offense.
Bowman opened the second half with a 38-yard drive in eight plays, but pressure from Arizona’s defense forced the sophomore quarterback to throw the ball away for an incompletion. As he threw the ball away, Bowman was hit hard and struggled to get up from the hit and was walked off of the field and into the locker room.
The sophomore quarterback, whose lung collapsed twice last season, returned by the end of Arizona’s offensive drive after an apparent left shoulder injury. On his first drive back from the hard hit, Bowman completed a 66-yard completion to junior McLane Mannix and finished the drive with an eight-yard touchdown to Mannix, giving Tech the 14-13 lead, according to the box score.
After the scoring drive, Bowman and the Red Raiders were shut down by Arizona’s defense. Bowman finished the game, completing 30 of his 55 pass attempts while throwing two interceptions, according to the box score.
Tech’s offense found itself in multiple three-and-out situations as the Red Raiders struggled to convert on third down. The Red Raiders converted on third down seven times in 17 attempts, giving Tech a 41.2 completion percentage on third down, according to the box score. Tech tried to convert on fourth down three times against Arizona, converting just once as a fake field goal was stopped in the second quarter by Arizona’s defense for a five-yard tackle for loss.
After coming up short, Tech lost its first game under Wells, giving the Red Raiders a 2-1 overall record this season. Wells and the Red Raiders will have their bye week before playing No.5 Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma to start conference play.
