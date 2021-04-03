The No. 4 Red Raiders were defeated by the K-State Wildcats on the road Saturday night by a final score of 10-4. The Wildcats took the series win with the victory.
Sophomore LHP Mason Montgomery started the game for the Red Raiders, and heading into the game he had a 1-0 record and a 4.00 ERA. It was Montgomery’s seventh start of the season.
He would oppose K-State’s RHP Connor McCullogh, who had a 1-1 record to go along with his 3.23 ERA heading into the contest, according to Baseball-reference.
For Montgomery, his day was quite short. After giving up three runs off two separate home runs, he was yanked from the game after only 0.2 innings pitched. It was by far his shortest appearance of the season.
Junior RHP Ryan Sublette would be the first Red Raider out of the bullpen.
The Wildcats led 3-0 after the first innings, and the score would remain that through the third.
Freshman left fielder Dillon Carter got the Red Raiders on the board in the fourth inning when he scored a pair of runners on a two-run double. His hit closed the gap to 3-2.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, freshman RHP Andrew Devine would come in to get Sublette out of an early jam. Unfortunately, for Tech, Devine would give up three earned runs in three batters faced.
Devine was pulled after not recording a single out for freshman LHP Derek Bridges.
Bridges came in with the bases loaded and no outs, and after recording the first out of the inning on his first batter, he gave up a towering three-run home run to K-State’s Cameron Thompson.
Only one of those three runs was charged to Bridges.
After the fifth inning, Tech trailed 8-2.
The two teams traded runs in the seventh inning, but the Red Raiders were never able to make a strong comeback attempt.
They fell in the end by a final score of 10-4.
McCullogh got the win in the contest, while Montgomery received the loss.
Not a single Red Raider had multiple hits in the game.
This loss marks the first time since opening weekend that the Red Raiders have lost back-to-back games. Their record falls to 20-6 and 3-3 in the conference.
The Wildcats improved their record to 15-11 and 2-4 in the conference with the win.
Tech’s next series will be next weekend in Lubbock against the TCU Horned Frogs.
